Enrollees Give Affordable Care Act Mixed Reviews Ahead of Open Enrollment and November Election

Ten years after full ACA implementation, eHealth report highlights gap between enrollees who receive subsidies and those who don't

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Affordable Care Act (ACA) was fully implemented ten years ago in 2014, but with open enrollment just around the corner, enrollees are split on the law's success, according to original research released today by eHealth Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH) (eHealth.com), a leading online private health insurance marketplace.

In a poll of more than 300 ACA plan enrollees, eHealth found a significant divide between those who receive government subsidies and those who do not. Sixty-six percent (66%) of those receiving federal subsidies consider the ACA a success, compared to just 34% of the unsubsidized. Among ACA enrollees who receive subsidies, 81% consider their premiums affordable, compared to just 46% of those without subsidies.

Other highlights from eHealth's report:

Healthcare is a big concern this election year for ACA enrollees: Among likely voters, two thirds (67%) say healthcare is a top-three voting issue for them; 56% want to see their premiums and out-of-pocket cost reduced.





Among likely voters, two thirds (67%) say healthcare is a top-three voting issue for them; 56% want to see their premiums and out-of-pocket cost reduced. Most are satisfied with their coverage: eHealth's poll found that 68% of all ACA plan enrollees are satisfied with their health insurance plan.





eHealth's poll found that 68% of all ACA plan enrollees are satisfied with their health insurance plan. Some want those at higher risk to pay more for coverage: Contrary to a founding principle of the ACA, nearly three in ten (29%) feel that some people at higher risk should pay more for coverage; among these, 76% feel that heavy drinkers should pay more, while 73% say smokers should pay more.

Read the full report.

The ACA's nationwide annual open enrollment period is scheduled to begin on November 1 and run through January 15, 2025.

eHealth's latest original research is based on a voluntary survey of more than 300 people enrolled in ACA-compliant individual and family health insurance plans purchased through eHealth.com and with coverage in effect at the time of the survey. Additional methodology information can be found in the report.

