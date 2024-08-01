ENROLLMENT FOR LIL BROWNIES SAVINGS PROGRAM KICKS OFF AT BROWNS TRAINING CAMP ON AUGUST 4; ENROLLEES CAN SCORE FREE ICE CREAM AT THE LIL BROWNIES CARDINAL ICE CREAM TRUCK

New and Existing Enrollees can also Stop by Designated Cardinal Branches on August 5 and 7 to Sign Up and Catch the Cardinal Ice Cream Truck

MENTOR, Ohio, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cardinal Credit Union, a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative serving the community through high performance banking products and services, is hosting open enrollment for its Lil Brownies Savings program in conjunction with the kickoff of the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 4 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in Berea*. Cardinal Credit Union is the official credit union of the Cleveland Browns.

Lil Brownies Savings program members can open a free account and receive a Brownie the Elf VISA debit card. Parents are able to provide oversight for interactive financial activities including parental card controls, transaction requests and notifications, parental allowances and payment for grades, and budgeting.

Enrollees who sign up onsite can score complimentary ice cream and a chance to win tickets to a Cleveland Browns home game. In addition, all Lil Brownies Savings program members and their parents in attendance at the Browns Training Camp on August 4, 6 and 8 are eligible to enjoy complimentary ice cream by stopping by the Lil Brownies Cardinal Ice Cream truck that will be onsite during the first week of training camp, along with an exhibit from Cardinal.

The ice cream truck also will be at the following Cardinal branches in early August:

August 5: Noon to 2:00 pm at the Mentor Westport branch and 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm at the Mentor Ave. branch, and

August 7: Noon to 2:00 pm at the future site of the Willoughby branch at 37203 Euclid Ave. and 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm at the Mayfield branch.

"Early education on financial wellness can really set young people up for success," said Christine Blake, CEO, Cardinal Credit Union. "Our newest program – Lil Brownies Savings – is a great way to deepen our strategy of bringing financial education to the communities we serve. This program enables us to further expand our reach to include elementary and middle-school-aged children with the support of the Cleveland Browns."

Lil Brownies along with their parents can open a free account and receive a Brownie the Elf VISA debit card. Parents will be able to provide oversight for interactive financial activities including parental card controls, transaction requests and notifications, parental allowances and payment for grades, budgeting, and youth financial education tools. The accounts also can be opened online or at any of Cardinal's seven retail branches.

Lil Brownies account holders will be placed in a drawing for autograph sessions at the Browns' training camp and for club seats to Browns home games. Lil Brownies savers can also take advantage of the Browns Cardinal football-themed activity book for kids that provides financial education facts, resources and information in a fun and entertaining format that is available at any Cardinal branch. All artwork featured in the book has been chosen through a local competition among Cardinal's high school partners.

"Our partnership with Cardinal Credit Union is gaining steam in its second year with its unique program to engage with our younger fans across Northeast Ohio through financial education," said Erica Muhleman, Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships for the Cleveland Browns. "Cardinal Credit Union continues to be passionate about supporting financial well-being and together with the Browns, the Lil Brownies Saving program is providing a strong financial foundation for our community's youngest members."

All partner high school students with a school-branded debit card are eligible to obtain a Brownie the Elf debit card. This allows high school students to create positive financial habits while also being entered to win club seat tickets for Browns home games. Cardinal Credit Union provides financial education with an integrated financial education program at five area high schools and Lakeland Community College, where Cardinal operates in-school branches. It is here that students have a chance to learn more about positive money management through a hands-on approach.

For more information and to sign up for the Lil Brownies Savings program, please visit: https://www.cardinalcu.com/clevelandbrowns/.

*Tickets are required to attend the Browns Training Camps and are available on the Browns' website until they are sold out.

ABOUT THE CLEVELAND BROWNS

The Cleveland Browns, founded in 1945, are a prominent team in the NFL's AFC North division with a rich history. They have won eight league titles and 13 division championships. The team boasts 18 Pro Football Hall of Famers, including legends like Jim Brown, Otto Graham, and Joe Thomas. After a relocation to Baltimore in 1995, the team returned as an expansion franchise in 1999. Current owners, Dee and Jimmy Haslam, are focused on building a winning team and contributing to the Northeast Ohio community through the core areas of education, youth football and social justice. The team is currently led by Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry. They play their home games at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Downtown Cleveland.

ABOUT CARDINAL CREDIT UNION

Headquartered in Mentor, Ohio, Cardinal Credit Union is a 71-year-old fiercely independent, member-owned not-for-profit financial cooperative that offers a broad range of banking products and services that people need and use every day – including checking accounts, CDs, credit cards, auto loans, debt-consolidation loans, mortgages and more. As a not-for-profit financial institution, any profits earned by the credit union are returned to its members in the form of fewer fees, lower loan rates, and higher savings interest. Everyone is welcome, and membership is instant. Banking can be done online, via Cardinal's app, or by stopping in at one of its seven branches. For more information, visit the website at https://www.cardinalcu.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT

Janet Brumfield

IdealPR+ for Cardinal Credit Union

[email protected]

614.582.9636

SOURCE Cardinal Credit Union