Enseo Announces Senior Living Advisory Committee

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Enseo, the premier senior living technology services provider, has announced the creation of a new Senior Living Advisory Committee to help explore the current technology challenges communities are facing, and potential areas of growth where technology can positively influence the resident experience as well as community operations.

The Advisory Committee will meet regularly to provide feedback on experiences, best practices, and future technology needs as communities work to meet expectations of seniors. Advisory Committee members include:

A logo with the words “Enseo Senior Living Advisory Committee.” The committee meets regularly to provide insight on current technology challenges facing senior living communities, and potential areas of growth where technology can positively influence the resident experience as well as community operations.
  • Brad Adams, Vice President of IT, Merrill Gardens
  • Albert Castaneda, Chief Development Officer, Arete Living
  • Susie Finley, Principal, Ascent Living Communities
  • Jon Kelter Gehrig, Director, Research and Analytics, ISL Ventures
  • Gary White, President, GCW Consulting

"We greatly value our Advisory Committee, as their insight will help Enseo drive effective digital solutions that remove the burden on caregivers and provide enjoyment and ease for residents," said Corey Rhodes, Enseo CEO. "Seniors are more and more comfortable with smart tech, and expect it, and through collaboration with our Advisory Committee, our hope is to make it easier than ever to take advantage of smart features in senior living residences."

With a commitment towards better serving senior living communities, Enseo aims to simplify technology complications in the space. Enseo's senior living technology offers new communication avenues with residents and simplifies daily tasks for caregivers. The technology platform is customizable and can be tailored to each community based on specific needs.

"Ensuring all technology within individual resident apartments works seamlessly together, despite different vendors and purposes, is crucial," said Jon Kelter Gehrig, Director, Research and Analytics, ISL Ventures. "I appreciate Enseo pulling in field experts to brainstorm. We can solve many problems by working together ahead of time as opposed to after technology has been chosen."

Enseo is a provider of resident TV, managed Wi-Fi, and smart apartment solutions. With a managed technology approach, Enseo's solutions streamline daily operations, and offer residents a more customized experience with multiple entertainment options, including streaming apps and casting. For more information on Enseo, visit www.enseo.com/seniorliving.

About Enseo

Enseo is the premier technology services provider in the U.S., offering solutions in hospitality and senior living. Located in Plano, TX, Enseo has been engineering innovative hardware and software solutions for 23 years that deliver digital TV entertainment, managed Wi-Fi, smart room automation (IoT) and energy management, and safety and staff solutions including employee emergency alert system, MadeSafe®, and touchless technology. Enseo is enjoyed by more than 85 million users annually.

Enseo has been recognized for excellence on Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators, a Financial Times's America's Fastest Growing Companies, one of the best Entrepreneurial Companies in America by Entrepreneur Magazine's Entrepreneur 360 List, and is consistently recognized on the Inc. 5000. For more information, please visit www.enseo.com.

