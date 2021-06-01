Enseo Launches Live, Virtual Front Desk Agent -- VERA

PLANO, Texas, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enseo, the premier technology services provider offering solutions in hospitality, senior living, education and healthcare, today announced the availability of its live, virtual front desk agent tool, VERA™ (Video Enabled Remote Agent). Through the safety of a touchless screen, VERA enables any property to service its customers through a contact-free, personal, front desk experience.

VERA

Based on enterprise-grade technology with world class security, VERA assists users with a variety of face-to-face needs across the hospitality, senior living, education and healthcare sectors. Enseo's latest service offering reimagines the in-person customer experience for a post-COVID world, making it possible for operators to maintain exceptional service by allowing users to be easily and safely assisted in interpersonal processes such as check-in.

"VERA is a very natural experience, while keeping both the user and the agent safe," said Vanessa Ogle, CEO and Founder of Enseo Holdings. "For properties that may be struggling to bring back staff, Enseo's contactless tech helps alleviate strained or limited staff by answering specific questions, supporting with check-in and check-out, assisting with room keys and more, and can even provide support for uncovered shifts."

As the world adjusts post COVID, guests are rapidly returning to hotels with revenge travel, visitors are back in senior living communities and hospitals, and students are filling schools. Unlike conventional kiosk technology that forces users into a rigid, pre-defined workflow with limited, pre-determined options, VERA connects each guest to a live agent for a completely unique experience, allowing properties to both maximize labor efficiency while the personality of staff shows through to users.

Creating a natural, welcoming experience was top priority in VERA's development cycle. VERA is ADA compliant and includes accommodations for users with mobility limitations, hearing impairments and other disabilities. VERA can also be customized to match the brand look and feel of any property.

Learn more about VERA and Enseo's other touchless technologies like award-winning mobile remote enseoCONNECT™ and MadeSafe CheckPoint™ touchless mask detection and temperature scanner at https://enseo.com/touchless/.

About Enseo Holdings

Enseo, a privately-held, woman, Latina-owned business, is one of the fastest growing technology service providers in the U.S. offering solutions in hospitality, senior living, education and healthcare. With a 21-year history creating technology solutions, and powered by Catapult Tech, Enseo is renowned for delivering sustainable products and services including in-room entertainment, room control (IoT) and energy management, managed WiFi, and a suite of health & safety solutions including employee emergency alert system, MadeSafe®. Enseo is enjoyed by more than 85 million viewers annually.

Enseo has been recognized for excellence as a Financial Times's America's Fastest Growing Companies, one of the best Entrepreneurial Companies in America for three consecutive years by Entrepreneur Magazine's Entrepreneur 360 List, the 10th Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Company by Women Presidents' Organization (WPO), and consistently recognized on the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the US. For more information, please visit www.enseo.com.

About Catapult Technologies, LLC

Catapult Tech is a cloud-based platform and hardware manufacturer providing hardware, software and middleware for enterprise market solutions. Catapult Tech is one of the most widely deployed set-top box companies for commercial enterprises in the world, with its cloud-managed platform including hundreds of real-time data streams that enable 24/7 remote monitoring and management. Catapult Tech's goal is to optimize and streamline operations with a suite of tools developed to achieve maximum efficiency for our people place clients. Its flexible enterprise solution is built for every integrator of any industry, infrastructure and content. For more information, please visit https://www.catapulttech.com/.

