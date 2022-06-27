Enseo Launches Voice Controls in Hospitality with Partner Volara, Expanding CORE Platform

Hotel guests can now make voice commands to control Enseo's TV and Room Controls

PLANO, Texas, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enseo, the premier hospitality technology services provider, and Volara, the voice hub for the hospitality industry, have integrated to voice-enable Enseo's in-room TV and room controls solutions. The integration with Volara enables guests to use voice commands to control the TV in-room entertainment suite and smart guest room controls powered by CORE by Enseo. Hotel guests will use familiar voice commands to manage their contactless in-room technology experience.

"We look forward to bringing a more seamless and enhanced experience to guests with voice control," said David Simpson, Chief Product Officer at Enseo. "As we continue to innovate our platform, CORE by Enseo, we're happy to provide features that meet changing guest demands with Volara's voice-based contactless customer engagement and touchless controls."

Volara will provide voice-based conversation management software and a secure integration hub to Enseo's technology, while also protecting hotels' proprietary data from disclosure to the major natural language processing platforms. The integration allows guests to control the TV, including searching available channels and selecting streaming apps, as well as control the room environment like temperature, lights, window shades and more. Enseo has deeply integrated Volara's solution into the CORE platform. Enseo customers who enable Volara Voice Controls can expect the same detailed data and reporting streams they're accustomed to, including real-time data updates, remote monitoring and management, and more.

"We are excited to work with Enseo to voice-enable their product suite for their customers," said David Berger, Volara CEO. "By combining voice and guest experience technologies, we are optimizing the in-room experience by providing solutions that bring convenience and efficiency to guests and staff alike, eliminating the need to touch in-room equipment like the thermostat and remote control."

Voice-enablement is available to all Enseo-powered properties including existing and new installations via Enseo's upgraded solution, CORE by Enseo. To learn more, visit Enseo in booth #301 at HITEC Orlando. Visit https://enseo.com/enseo-hitec-orlando-2022-booth-301/ or email [email protected] to schedule a meeting.

About Enseo, LLC

Enseo is the premier technology services provider in the U.S., offering solutions in hospitality, senior living and education. Located in Plano, TX, Enseo has been engineering innovative hardware and software solutions for 22 years that deliver digital entertainment, managed WiFi, smart room automation (IoT) and energy management, and safety and staff solutions including employee emergency alert system, MadeSafe®, and touchless technology. Enseo is enjoyed by more than 85 million users annually.

Enseo has been recognized for excellence on Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators, a Financial Times's America's Fastest Growing Companies, one of the best Entrepreneurial Companies in America for three consecutive years by Entrepreneur Magazine's Entrepreneur 360 List, and consistently recognized on the Inc. 5000. For more information, please visit www.enseo.com.

About Volara

Volara provides voice-based guest engagement software running on hardware like the Amazon Echo and Google Nest Hub, among others. Our tools are used by property managers, creative agencies, and technology integrators to easily enable memorable voice-based experiences at scale. Customized to the specific property and business, Volara knows how to get customers talking and businesses benefitting from the power of voice-based engagement. www.volara.io

