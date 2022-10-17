Enseo Partners with Cubigo, Expanding Senior Living Technology Integrations

Senior living community residents can now engage in Cubigo-powered requests directly through the Enseo apartment TV

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enseo, the premier senior living technology services provider, and Cubigo, a technology company on a mission to modernize senior living communities, have partnered to provide Cubigo's cloud-based solution through Enseo's platform. The integration with Cubigo enables community residents to request dining, maintenance, activities, transportation needs, and more, directly through the resident TV.

"While many aspects of community caregiving must be handled in-person through staff, technology can be used to more efficiently manage routine requests, alleviating staff for where they are needed most," said Corey Rhodes, Enseo CEO. "We're proud to partner with Cubigo, as residents now have more opportunities to access necessary requests, such as maintenance and transportation needs, but also in-suite food ordering and even resident chatting, making their lives easier."

Enabled on resident smart devices, Cubigo is also now available through Enseo's resident TV platform, which can be customized by the community to meet specific staff and resident needs. With this integration, residents can navigate Cubigo's non-clinical service requests through the largest screen in the room.

"We want Cubigo's applications to be hardware agnostic for the residents, so they can pick the device they like most to interact with the community and the services," said Geert Houben, Cubigo's Founder & CEO. "Although we see a massive uptake in mobile devices among seniors, the TV screen is always there and larger than any other device. We found a great partner in Enseo to provide the right infrastructure for Cubigo on TV."

Providing resident TV, smart apartment solutions, and managed Wi-Fi, Enseo provides connections for communities, improving the lives of residents as well as operations for owners and management. A natural step, the integration with Cubigo enables additional resident benefits to be managed on the TV platform.

Cubigo's solution is geared toward senior living providers, residents and their family members. With the apps built for iPad, iPhone, and now TV, communities have the opportunity to radically streamline processes at independent- and assisted-living residences, which is a huge relief for staff members. Most importantly, however, Cubigo is an easy-to-use technology that gives seniors independence over their daily activities.

To learn more, stop by Enseo's booth #1111 and Cubigo's booth #2919 at the LeadingAge Annual Meeting EXPO and Conference in Denver, Colorado October 16-19, or visit www.enseo.com/seniorliving.

About Enseo, LLC

Enseo is the premier technology services provider in the U.S., offering solutions in hospitality, senior living and education. Located in Plano, TX, Enseo has been engineering innovative hardware and software solutions for 22 years that deliver digital entertainment, managed WiFi, smart room automation (IoT) and energy management, and safety and staff solutions including employee emergency alert system, MadeSafe®, and touchless technology. Enseo is enjoyed by more than 85 million users annually.

Enseo has been recognized for excellence on Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators, a Financial Times's America's Fastest Growing Companies, one of the best Entrepreneurial Companies in America for three consecutive years by Entrepreneur Magazine's Entrepreneur 360 List, and consistently recognized on the Inc. 5000. For more information, please visit www.enseo.com.

About Cubigo

Founded in 2011, Cubigo is partnering with some of the world's most influential senior living organizations to improve the wellbeing of older adults. Cubigo is a leading all-in-one software platform for senior living operators, focused on integrating non-clinical and resident-centric services like Dining, Maintenance, Activities, Transportation, Digital Signage, Visitor Management, etc. Implemented in more than 600 communities and used by 250k+ monthly active users across the US, Canada and Europe, Cubigo helps to supercharge teams and streamline communication with residents, prospects and loved ones. More than 30 API integrations connect Cubigo to all main EMR/EHR, finance platforms and other apps to create automated workflows. The company is headquartered in Belgium, with offices in San Francisco and Toronto. To learn more, visit www.cubigo.com.

