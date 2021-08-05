Enseo Ranks #15 on Fast Company's Third Annual List of 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enseo, the premier technology services provider offering solutions in hospitality, senior living, education, and healthcare, has ranked No. 15 on Fast Company's 2021 Best Workplaces for Innovators List. The third annual list honors businesses and organizations that demonstrate a deep commitment to encouraging and creating cultures of innovation.

Developed in collaboration with Accenture, the 2021 Best Workplaces for Innovators ranks 100 winners from a variety of industries, including computer science, biotech, consumer packaged goods, nonprofit, education, financial services, cybersecurity, and engineering. The 2021 awards feature workplaces from around the world with several of the honorees based outside the U.S.

Enseo has always embraced a culture of innovation and has amassed more than 100 patents for in-room entertainment, smart room automation (IoT), employee safety, and now health and safety solutions. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Enseo pivoted away from developing its legacy in-room solutions to creating products that help guests feel safe coming back to travel as well as assisting workplaces adapt to continuously changing safety regulations. The suite of contactless solutions has been embraced by businesses looking to instill trust and confidence in a new era of customer service.

"2020 was devastating, but my team and I do not shy away from adversity," said Vanessa Ogle, Founder and Chairman of the Board. "We learned to collaborate in new and different ways, and everyone stepped up, inventing solutions to meet changing needs in the industries we serve. We quickly discarded some ideas and accelerated others. No idea was unworthy of consideration and all were celebrated. I'm proud of the work that came out of 2020, and I'm proud of our 21-year track record of innovation. We constantly strive to think differently, providing an unmatched level of technology and service to our customers. I firmly believe our diverse team is a core part of how and why we are a culture that innovates. It's an honor to be included in Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators. This is a testament to each and every member of the Enseo team from our interns to our engineers and everyone in-between."

Following its recent acquisition by H.I.G. Capital, Enseo is poised for organic and inorganic growth in hospitality, with further expansion into senior living, education, and healthcare.

"These leaders and teams created cultures of innovation and sustained them, even as remote work extended into 2021," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "This newest list of the Best Workplaces for Innovators honors those organizations that found ways to collaborate and invent despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, ensuring employees were at the forefront."

To see the complete list, go to https://www.fastcompany.com/best-workplaces-for-innovators/2021.

For more information on Enseo, visit www.enseo.com, and for more detail on Enseo's touchless solutions, visit https://enseo.com/touchless/.

