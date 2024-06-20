Enseo to Showcase Latest Hotel TV Customization Tools at HITEC Charlotte

Newest product releases include in-room TV features to target groups and generate revenue

PLANO, Texas, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enseo, the premier provider of hotel technology, including hospitality TV, managed Wi-Fi, room controls, and employee safety devices, will feature advanced, guest-room TV customization tools at HITEC Charlotte 2024. Enseo has elevated the TV experience yet again, crafting a merging of technology and personalization that enables hotels to offer not just a stay, but an event tailored to every guest's desires. Hotels can use Enseo's powerful platform to: send messages through the guestroom TV, customize TV screens with user interface editing capabilities, and create channel content targeted to various groups within a hotel.

An image that shows Enseo’s TV customization, with messages delivered directly to specific TVs, full hotel content that can be edited by hotel staff, and TV house channels that can be created with an easy-to-use playlist of videos and pictures.

Enseo's platform, experienced by 85 million users annually, recently underwent an upgrade with the release and rebranding of CORE. CORE by Enseo™ benefits include the industry's most robust guestroom TV customization options that can be utilized by hotels directly, giving brands and hoteliers the ability to control content for entire properties, specific groups by group code, floors, or even individual guestrooms.

"Our customers are unique, and their hotel technology should be unique as well," said Corey Rhodes, Enseo CEO. "Enseo has always placed priority on creating entertainment experiences that reflect the brand, and our new toolset takes that one step further, with more guestroom TV options and management for hotels than ever before."

Enseo optimizes the TV with multiple ways to connect with guests, which in turn provides added revenue opportunities when offering these features to groups. Enseo's Promote includes TV house channels that are managed with an easy-to-use playlist, including both pictures and videos for guests, events such as weddings, corporate events, and more. These channels can be based on group code if desired and sold as part of group packages. Enseo's CORE Messenger is just as flexible, delivering custom messages to individual guests, groups, or entire properties. Additionally, Enseo's CORE Create delivers the ultimate in TV user interface customization, catering to groups and easily reflecting hotel branding, different seasons, hotel promotions, and more.

With more than 24 years in hospitality, Enseo is committed to enhancing guest and hotel satisfaction through innovation and customized services. This initiative emphasizes Enseo's dedication to meeting the evolving needs of modern travelers, ensuring each stay is memorable and seamless. From essential TV services to high-speed internet access, guestroom automation, and employee safety devices, Enseo allows the in-room tech to be bundled with one trusted provider. To see the latest releases live, visit Enseo at HITEC Charlotte in booth #2045. For more information on Enseo, visit www.enseo.com.

About Enseo

Enseo is the premier technology services provider in the U.S., offering solutions in hospitality and senior living. Located in Plano, TX, Enseo has been engineering innovative hardware and software solutions for 24 years that deliver digital TV entertainment, managed Wi-Fi, smart room automation (IoT) and energy management, and employee safety device, MadeSafe®. Enseo is enjoyed by more than 85 million users annually.

Enseo has been recognized for excellence on Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators, a Financial Times's America's Fastest Growing Companies, one of the best Entrepreneurial Companies in America by Entrepreneur Magazine's Entrepreneur 360 List, and is consistently recognized on the Inc. 5000. For more information, please visit www.enseo.com.

