Enseo's Vanessa Ogle Named to Inc.'s Annual Female Founders 100 List

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Vanessa pivoted Enseo's business model by introducing seven new products and securing ten new patents designed to address the new challenges confronting the hospitality industry. These touchless technology solutions prioritize the health and safety of hotel guests and employees, improve customer confidence, and promote streamlined business operations.

"I'm honored to be recognized alongside such inspiring, strong, and intelligent female founders. 2020 has not been an easy year to lead a company. I respect these women who have had to make those hard decisions, work those extra hours, and lead by example. I am thankful for my team's trust in me and I'm confident we'll come out of this stronger than ever," said Ogle.

Inc.'s third annual Female Founders 100 list honors influential, ambitious, and diverse women who are leading innovative and inspiring businesses in a range of global industries including tech, retail, finance, fitness, healthcare, consumer products, and food.

This accolade joins several other awards Enseo has received this year including being one of 500 U.S. businesses appearing on Financial Times's list of America's fastest-growing companies alongside established partner Netflix and the Women Presidents' Organization (WPO) 50 Fastest Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies™.

About Enseo, LLC

Enseo, a privately-held, woman, Latina-owned business, is one of the fastest growing technology service providers in the U.S. offering solutions in hospitality, education, senior living and healthcare. Celebrating 20 years in 2020, and powered by Catapult Tech®, Enseo is renowned for delivering sustainable products and services including in-room entertainment, high-speed internet, energy management & room control (IoT), MadeSafe® employee safety system and a suite of associate and guest health & safety products. Enseo is enjoyed by more than 85 million guests annually.

Enseo has been recognized for excellence as one of the best Entrepreneurial Companies in America for three consecutive years by Entrepreneur Magazine's Entrepreneur 360 List, the 10th Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Company by Women Presidents' Organization (WPO), and consistently recognized on the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the US.

About Inc. Magazine

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning, multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels, including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion among the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

