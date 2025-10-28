Ensono Launches AI & Innovation Division to Power Next-Generation Managed Services

Ensono further strengthens commitment to AI adoption through collaboration with Snowflake to accelerate IT modernization and digital transformations

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ensono , a leading managed services provider (MSP) focused on IT modernization and innovation, today launched the Ensono AI & Innovation Division marking a key milestone in its AI roadmap. Ensono is driving key innovations in managed service delivery for clients, focused on transforming operations and delivery through advanced AI solutions. This new division brings together innovators across engineering, data science, business analysis and software development to aggressively drive customer value through cutting edge innovation. Over the next five years, Ensono will invest $250 million in AI software, training, and research and development, reinforcing its vision to lead in AI‑driven managed services and deliver lasting value for clients.

"At Ensono, AI is no longer a tool, it's the engine through which we deliver value to our clients, and the operating system we use to run our business," said Jim Piazza, Chief AI Officer, Ensono. "This new organization allows us to build upon the transformational work we are already delivering to our clients and associates."

AI is rapidly transforming managed services, and Ensono's strategic adoption is already delivering results for the company and its clients. Ensono's Envision Predictive Engine (EPE) proactively prevents failures across hardware, operating systems, applications, and networks. Since its launch, EPE has achieved a 22% reduction in major incidents and a 50% reduction in major incident mean time to resolution (MTTR). Complementing EPE, Ensono's DiagnoseNow enables Ensono's teams to quickly identify and address problems, keeping client operations running smoothly. When DiagnoseNow is used to troubleshoot, incidents are resolved in less than half the time they normally require.

"The days of watching a console and reacting to an outage event are over. Our global associates now anticipate issues before they occur and take proactive steps to prevent major incidents," said Piazza. "We're redefining what it means to be a service provider, fundamentally shifting how we work with clients by leveraging insights at scale to deliver predictive support."

When one of Ensono's clients experienced a processing delay in a business-critical system, Ensono's team identified the issue early, minimizing downtime and disruption. The team promptly determined the root cause, implemented a rapid fix, and restored full functionality with zero impact to operations. In another instance, Ensono proactively detected a critical system issue for a leading automotive manufacturer and resolved it before it could result in operational disruption.

In addition to Envision Predictive Engine and DiagnoseNow, Ensono is strategically implementing AI for its associates. Ensono developed EnsoAI, a secure AI platform leveraging several large language models that empower associates to draft content, expedite processes, and collaborate more efficiently. After strong adoption of their initial LLM, the company doubled down, recently rolling out a version that allows associates to create agents to automate work and leveraging prompt libraries to encourage teamwork, collaboration and sharing of best practices as the teams aggressively adopt AI as a teammate to help drive quality and efficiency in everything they do.

Ensono's commitment to strategic, responsible AI adoption is further strengthened by its collaboration with Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company. Through this collaboration, Ensono established a robust data foundation by centralizing terabytes of data from ITSM platforms, system logs, and network telemetry within Snowflake's fully managed, governed, and secure environment. This single source of truth empowers Ensono's innovative solutions, EPE and DiagnoseNow, to effectively leverage Snowflake's advanced analytics, machine learning, and AI capabilities.

"Since building its platform on Snowflake AI Data Cloud, Ensono has been able to achieve remarkable business outcomes for Ensono's clients and its own operators enabling the organization to evolve into a modern day Managed Service Provider," said Abhi Saini, Manager of Product Management, Snowflake. "With this new division, Ensono will be able to bring together its talented innovators to power future AI projects on Snowflake to drive customer value more quickly."

About Ensono: Ensono is an expert technology advisor, innovation partner and managed service provider. As a relentless ally, we specialize in helping enterprise clients transform their organization, innovate new and disruptive technologies, and optimize their IT operations to achieve better business outcomes. Our dedicated team works across hybrid environments with services that span consulting, mainframe and application modernization, public cloud migration and cloud-native development. With certified experts in Azure and recognized as Microsoft Datacenter Transformation Partner of the Year, Ensono has over 3,800 associates globally and is headquartered in greater Chicago.

