Ensono Wins Kong Innovation Award for Fraud Prevention Platform with Pay.UK

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ensono, a leading technology advisor, innovation partner, and managed service provider, has been awarded Kong's Innovation Excellence Award for its role in delivering a secure, scalable fraud prevention platform for Pay.UK. Pay.UK is the recognized operator and standards body for the UK's interbank retail payment systems.

This award celebrates partners who deliver groundbreaking solutions using Kong's platform, and Ensono's work with Pay.UK demonstrates what's possible when innovation meets urgency. The project was driven by a shared commitment to solving a critical industry challenge, transforming a concept into a fully operational, national-scale service in record time. By meeting demanding regulatory deadlines and delivering tangible results for the UK financial services sector, the team showed how collaboration and technical excellence can create lasting impact.

"This project showcases the very best of what can be achieved when technology meets agile delivery and deep industry expertise," said James Peet, Director, Identity and Access Management at Ensono. "Winning this award is recognition not just of technical excellence, but of the commitment, creativity, and collaboration it took to tackle a critical national challenge, and doing so in a way that sets new standards across our industry."

Tom Jerrard, Product Owner for Confirmation of Payee at Pay.UK, said: "Confirmation of Payee continues to increase trust and reduce misdirected payments, protecting millions of consumers every day. Working with Ensono has allowed us to strengthen this capability even further, ensuring the service remains secure, scalable, and ready for the future."

Through an innovative approach with Kong and Pay.UK, Ensono deployed Kong Gateway and Konnect as the backbone of a national fraud prevention platform. Delivered in under eight months, a timeline many believed impossible, the solution is secure, resilient, and future-ready. Together, they enabled Pay.UK to meet strict UK regulatory requirements, supporting 400+ financial institutions and 900 organisations through the full roll out of the Confirmation of Payee and Reimbursement Claims Management programmes. The platform now processes more than 36 million+ Industry API requests annually supporting 63+ million monthly Confirmation of Payee checks with near-zero downtime.

"Ensono has been an amazing partner, and this achievement shows what's possible when we combine strengths," said Ken Kim, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Kong. "The speed, scale, and impact of this project were remarkable, and it's been inspiring to work together toward such an important goal. It also reinforces how critical modern API and AI infrastructure has become for driving real business outcomes. I'm looking forward to seeing what we can do together as we go into next year."

Learn more about Ensono's work with Pay.UK.

About Ensono: Ensono is an expert technology advisor, innovation partner and managed service provider. As a relentless ally, we specialize in helping enterprise clients transform their organization, innovate new and disruptive technologies, and optimize their IT operations to achieve better business outcomes. Our dedicated team works across hybrid environments with services that span consulting, mainframe and application modernization, public cloud migration and cloud-native development. With certified experts in Azure and recognized as Microsoft Datacenter Transformation Partner of the Year, Ensono has over 3,800 associates globally and is headquartered in greater Chicago.

About Pay.UK: Pay.UK run the UK's retail payments operations, which include the Bacs Payment System, the Faster Payment System and the Image Clearing System. They also deliver a variety of services relating to payments, such as the Current Account Switch Service, Confirmation of Payee and Request to Pay.

