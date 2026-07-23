Entegrata Names Andrew Baker Chief AI & Data Strategy Officer to Guide Law Firms Through the AI Era

Simpson Thacher's Director of Applied AI to Lead Entegrata's AI Enablement Roadmap as Firms Increasingly Invest in their Data Layer to Deliver on Durable, Firm-wide AI Initiatives

INDIANAPOLIS, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Entegrata, the leading data lakehouse platform purpose-built for law firms, today announced the appointment of Andrew Baker as Chief AI & Data Strategy Officer. Baker joins from Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, where he spent more than five years advancing how the Am Law 10 firm applies data science and emerging technology to the practice of law. He arrives to lead Entegrata's AI-enablement product line, at a moment when firms are racing to put durable, firm-wide AI to work.



Watch an interview with Andrew Baker on www.entegrata.com.

In the role, Baker owns Entegrata's AI roadmap across engineering, product, and customer experience. His focus is enablement: To help firms make more of their own content AI-ready, create the context that helps any model accurately reason over the data layer, and maintain optionality to switch tools or frontier models without rebuilding the foundation.

Baker's career sits at the intersection of law, data, and technology — a combination few match with comparable depth. Having built client-facing teams and products on the firm side, he understands what separates AI tools that demo well from AI products that scale and add value across the business and practice of law.

"Andrew has lived this problem from inside one of the most prestigious firms on the planet, so he knows what it takes to make AI dependable across a real practice," said Tom Baldwin, Founder and CEO of Entegrata. "His mandate is simple: Prepare firm data and context so any model or tool it chooses actually delivers. That is the layer most of the industry is still missing, and it is what Andrew will build for our clients."

Baker arrives as data lakehouses and related data capabilities move from analytics tooling to the foundation underneath firm-wide AI. For law firms, where confidentiality, accuracy and governance are non-negotiable, consolidating data into a unified source of truth is what makes ambitious AI initiatives scalable and sustainable.

"The firms pulling ahead have realized that a robust data layer is no longer a back-office convenience. It is the enablement framework that their entire AI and data strategy rests upon," said Baker. "Without a governed data platform, every model and agent is working from little or fragmented context, and the results show it. With one, however, a firm's collective knowledge becomes something its tools can query with confidence, and the value of these systems can compound. I joined Entegrata to help build that substrate, because most of the industry is still trying to assemble it by hand. Progressive legal and technical teams within firms should be spending their time delivering creative solutions, not wrestling with the underlying data."

Baker's appointment lands as interest in Entegrata's lakehouse climbs sharply, with firms including Cleary Gottlieb, Mayer Brown, Wilson Sonsini, Winston Taylor, Mintz and Kilpatrick recently announcing their moves to the platform.

Meet Baker at ILTACON in Nashville, August 23–27, where he will share his outlook on the intersection of data strategy and AI initiatives in a limited-availability meeting. Contact us at www.entegrata.com for more details.

About Andrew Baker



Andrew Baker is Entegrata's Chief AI & Data Strategy Officer, bringing more than two decades at the leading edge of legal innovation and a blend of legal, data, and business expertise that few in the industry can match. He joins from Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, where for over five years he advanced how one of the world's premier firms puts data science and emerging technology to work. His career spans powerhouse law firms and the largest consultancy in legal. Before Simpson Thacher, Baker co-led the Legal Transformation and Innovation Practice at HBR Consulting (now Harbor) and held a senior leadership role Seyfarth Shaw, where he founded the industry's first Legal Technology Innovations Office and pioneered the legal solutions architect role. Along the way he has advised law firms and corporate legal departments around the world, delivering cutting-edge projects.

About Entegrata



We help the world's leading law firms turn data into decisions. We deploy a turnkey, data lakehouse platform purpose-built for legal, enabling our customers to consolidate siloed matter, operational, and financial data into single sources of truth ready for unified reporting and AI-driven innovation. Trusted by firms, such as Cleary Gottlieb, Mayer Brown, and Winston Taylor, Entegrata transforms legal data into a strategic asset, delivering unified reporting, semantic data models, and preconfigured dashboards in weeks not years.

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SOURCE Entegrata