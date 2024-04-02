Entelechy Expands Global Presence in India

SILVER LAKE, N.H., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Entelechy, the private-label leadership development partner for many global organizations, announces an expansion of local facilitation capabilities in India to meet increasing client demand. Entelechy's award-winning programs have been credited with driving behavior change and bottom-line business results while creating inclusive and human-centric leadership cultures at client organizations in a variety of industries worldwide.

To strengthen the company's presence in India, Entelechy's Vice President of Operations, Maureen Funkhouser, recently visited Bengaluru, Karnataka. Bengaluru plays a pivotal role in the global technology industry, serving as a vibrant hub for innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancements. During this visit, Entelechy hosted a two-week facilitator certification where a group of highly experienced local facilitators was trained on Entelechy's award-winning leadership development programs and models.

"Today's announcement not only solidifies Entelechy's presence in India but also underscores our commitment to delivering excellence and fostering meaningful change wherever we do business," said Entelechy CEO Terence Traut. "The expansion of our team in India is just the latest example of Entelechy delivering on our core mission to make the world a better place, one leader at a time. We're excited to deepen our connections with our current clients and partners through this additional local support and hope it will enable us to develop strong leaders in the region for many years to come."

With this latest global expansion, Entelechy is capable of delivering customized leadership development programs, as well as the company's award-winning Aspiring Leaders, Unleash Your Leadership Potential, and Leading Leaders programs, on five continents — North America, South America, EMEA, Asia, and Australia. Entelechy's team of Expert Leadership Facilitators is equipped to facilitate in Chinese, French, German, Hindi, Italian, Korean, Mandarin, Portuguese, and Spanish, as well as English.

Entelechy's work for global clients consistently garners industry accolades, including Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Awards and Chief Learning Officer's Learning in Practice Awards. Learn more: https://www.unlockit.com/about/awards/.

About Entelechy

For more than 30 years, Entelechy has served as the go-to, private label training partner for global organizations, including Comcast, Thermo Fisher Scientific, RingCentral, Republic Services, Suffolk Construction, and many more. Entelechy's flagship leadership development programs, Aspiring Leaders, Unleash Your Leadership Potential, and Leading Leaders, are completely customizable and transform leaders as they progress through their careers. Together, these programs create a powerful leadership development experience that fuels organizational success and company growth. To learn more about Entelechy, please visit www.unlockit.com.

SOURCE Entelechy Inc.