Entelechy II, Iconic Modernist Home and Personal Residence of Famed Architect John Portman, Hits the Market

Sotheby's International Realty Upholds Tradition of Representing Architectural Masterpieces

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sotheby's International Realty today announced that its affiliates, Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty and DeLoach Sotheby's International Realty in Georgia, will exclusively launch Entelechy II, an architectural masterpiece designed by renowned American architect and real estate developer John Portman.

The extraordinary beachfront estate built on Sea Island, Georgia in 1986 served as Portman's personal home for 31 years and showcases his modernist design and visionary approach. Captivating architectural enthusiasts since its celebrated feature in Architectural Digest in 1987, the home is now being offered for sale publicly for the first time for US$40 million. Listed by Chase Mizell of Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty, who shares the listing with colleagues Susan Imhoff and Ann Harrell of DeLoach Sotheby's International Realty.

"Entelechy II is a triumph of architectural vision – a modernist masterpiece that served as the personal retreat of the legendary John Portman and his family," said Philip White, president and CEO, Sotheby's International Realty. "Portman built this extraordinary 12,500-square-foot property in an exceptional coastal location, where he could fully bring his innovative design approach to life. The residence embodies his iconic work throughout Georgia and the world, and it is a true privilege for our brand to represent the Portman family and this extraordinary estate."

According to Paul Goldberger, famed American author and architectural critic, "Portman was one of the few architects in modern times who seemed to take as much delight in playfulness as in geometric form and structural rigor." The term "entelechy" refers to the realization of one's potential and with Entelechy II, Portman incorporates the design philosophy from his previous works and his gift for making every day spaces feel like an experience. According to Goldberger, Portman's beach residence "was designed for modern life, and its energy and amiability were conceived to show that modern architecture could be not only luxurious and grand—it could also be high-spirited, playful, and full of surprise." The residence is a blend of glass, white stucco, and natural light, and features a collection of pavilions, gallery-like spaces, water elements, sculptural works, vine-draped edges, and a grid-like roof supported by colossal columns on the property. Highlights also include a dramatic courtyard, reflecting pools, a suspended walkway bridge linking the eastern and western pavilions, library, glass-enclosed formal dining room, and ocean views.

"Representing this residence is both an honor and an exhilarating endeavor," said Mizell. "John Portman's architectural vision unfolds here in a way that is nothing short of transformative. It's a rare privilege to bring to market a home that is so profoundly connected to its setting, and being able to share this property with buyers who will appreciate such artistry is truly rewarding."

"Portman once said, 'architecture should be a symphony,'" Harrell added. "Entelechy II is John Portman's embodiment of his grand oceanfront symphony. It is an honor to represent this marvelous Portman property, which spans more than two acres—a rarity for Sea Island."

Entelechy II is located in Sea Island, a unique, privately owned community that is part of the Golden Isles of Georgia. Since 1928, the area has been celebrated as a premier destination that has welcomed presidents, royalty, and visitors. It is renowned for its luxury resorts, pristine beaches, championship golf courses, and rich traditions of Southern hospitality.

"The private coastal retreat of Sea Island is both a vacation home destination and home to many multigenerational families, one of the many characteristics Portman found appealing. Entelechy II is best described as an island on an island, wrapped in nature and visible only from the sea," said Imhoff.

Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby's International Realty and DeLoach Sotheby's International Realty are part of the Sotheby's International Realty network, which spans more than 80 countries and territories around the world. The property will also benefit from the Sotheby's International Realty brand's exclusive global media partnerships and marketing efforts.

For more information about Entelechy II, visit https://www.sothebysrealty.com/eng/sales/detail/180-l-1486-h8mnr3/113-e-26th-street-sea-island-cottages-and-homesites-sea-island-ga-31561

