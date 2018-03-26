"A home's roof is vital to the integrity of the structure especially during a severe weather event," said SVP of Education and Technical Programs Mike Rimoldi. "Incorporating resiliency as an upgrade to your roof provides peace of mind and can help keep families safe and secure no matter where they live."

Visit HurricaneStrong.org before November 30, 2018 to enter online. Please view the full sweepstakes rules and eligibility requirements prior to entering.

About FLASH

The nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH) is the country's leading consumer advocate for strengthening homes and safeguarding families from natural and manmade disasters. The FLASH partnership includes more than 100 innovative and diverse organizations that share a vision of making America a more disaster-resilient nation including: BASF Corporation, FEMA, Florida Division of Emergency Management, The Home Depot, Huber Engineered Woods, International Code Council, National Weather Service, Simpson Strong-Tie, State Farm, and USAA. In 2008, FLASH, and Disney opened the interactive weather experience StormStruck: A Tale of Two Homes, in Lake Buena Vista, FL. Learn more about FLASH and access free consumer resources by visiting www.flash.org, calling toll-free (877) 221- SAFE (7233), following @federalalliance on Twitter, Facebook.com/federalalliance, and the FLASH blog – Protect Your Home in a FLASH.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enter-now-for-a-chance-to-win-resilient-roof-upgrade-in-the-2018-hurricanestrong-sweepstakes-300619331.html

SOURCE Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH)

Related Links

http://www.flash.org

