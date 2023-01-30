Enter "the GBIt/Z zone" at DesignCon 2023

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BizLink, a leading global interconnect solutions provider, is thrilled to present its comprehensive data center connectivity solutions at booth 1249 of DesignCon 2023 with its product highlights of internal cables, external cables, and power cables and connectors. BizLink commits itself to sustainability while providing high-quality and more efficient products for its customers. With its external active 100G per lane copper solutions, internal SFF-TA-1026 compliant PCIe6 products, and immersion cooling ready power and rack solutions, BizLink is meeting recent data center trends in computing efficiency and stability, data transfer speed, and thermal management.

BizLink's latest 800G active and passive external copper interconnects provide reliable high-speed 112 Gbps/Lane transmission meanwhile significantly reducing the cable outer diameters with ParaLink low dielectric, low loss bulk cables. BizLink's latest active 100G per lane solution over copper will be demonstrated live at booth 1249. With the SFF-TA-1026 NearStack internal interconnect product range, BizLink is able to support up to PCIe Gen6 with 1-meter possible reach distance of passive cables and maintaining pad-to-pad loss budget of ~32dB at 16 GHz for 64 GT/s PAM4 data rate. This makes the products faster and more efficient for cloud server providers. Due to all the components submerged in non-conductive liquid with more efficient thermal management systems, BizLink has developed power busbar connectors, 100G QSFP28 optical immersion cooling pigtails, and BzLiza 150s high-power connectors which are compatible with 3M immersion cooling fluid. BizLink has set up high standards of material selection and reliability tests with its immersion cooling systems. This can be illustrated with samples on DesignCon display.

BizLink's product highlights include a comprehensive range of DACs, ACCs, AOCs, loopbacks, and internal high-speed interconnects for various form factors and combinations. BizLink's latest ParaLink twinaxial copper cable generations will be on display at booth 1249 with samples and expert talks, as well as its ORV3 external rack and power solutions of cables and connectors, which include AC power and DC busbar power solutions for power shelves, BBUs, and IT gear. Visit BizLink to learn more.

