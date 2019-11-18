Enter the Soundbar Killer: Enclave Audio Introduces New High-Definition Wireless Audio Speaker Solutions

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enclave Audio®, manufacturer of immersive wireless audio systems for home entertainment environments, today expands the popular CineHome™ product portfolio with the introduction of two new WiSA® Certified™ wireless multi-channel surround speaker systems: the CineHome II and CineHome PRO and the new CineHub wireless audio transmitter.

Enclave Audio CineHome PRO System Shot Enclave Audio CineHome System Lifestyle Shot

With cutting-edge wireless audio technology and connectivity, a complete 5.1 CineHome system sets up as quickly and easily as a soundbar but provides the unmatched audio performance of a multi-channel surround sound system. Designed to envelop the listener in a sphere of surround sound, each CineHome speaker system consists of three wireless front speakers (left, right, and center), two wireless rear speakers (left and right), and a wireless subwoofer. Unencumbered by the constraints of speaker wire, both the CineHome II and CineHome PRO surround sound speaker solutions feature quick set up. The systems pair and sync automatically to deliver a high-definition audio experience across a 360-degree field of true wireless surround sound by leveraging WiSA® technology, a worldwide standard for high definition, multi-channel wireless audio.

With WiSA compatibility, the CineHome II and CineHome PRO speaker systems can be seamlessly bundled with the Enclave CineHub or configured to work with any WiSA Certified™ transmitter or any WiSA Ready™ devices within the ecosystem including the 2019 LG OLED and LG NanoCell TV's. Not dependent on any external Wi-Fi, the new WiSA Certified CineHome surround sound systems operate on a discrete wireless network exclusive to the audio system which safeguards the speaker systems from latency, lag, or interference common with other wireless devices operating in the 2.4 GHz or 5 GHz frequency bands while supporting uncompressed 24-bit, 96kHz audio with extremely low latency and less than one microsecond of synchronization between speakers.

The CineHub wireless audio transmitter features Dolby Audio, DTS Digital Surround, Uncompressed PCM and supports eARC, ARC, Optical, Bluetooth and Analog inputs. When bundled with the CineHome PRO wireless speaker solution, the Enclave CineHub delivers the first THX® Certified and WiSA Certified home theater system to customers craving the ultimate wireless home theater experience.

"Enclave is the first speaker company to bring the powerful combination of THX Certification and WiSA compatibility to a 5.1 wireless home theater system. Each year, we see video technology improve – from HD to 4K to 8K and beyond – but audio technology has been lagging. With the explosion of consumer access to multi-channel audio content, we are planting the stake to say our entertainment deserves immersive audio," said Rob Jones, CTO for Enclave Audio. "We're restoring the integrity of the home theater experience by delivering customers their favorite movies, shows, games, and music, the way it was intended it to be heard, without the complicated installation processes of the past."

The CineHome II surround sound speaker set is available starting at $999.99 US MSRP. The CineHome PRO surround sound speaker set is available starting at $1,499.99 US MSRP. The Enclave CineHub is available starting at $149.99 US MSRP but when bundled with a CineHome II or CineHome PRO speaker set, is available for $99.99.

For more information on Enclave and where Enclave Audio products are sold, please visit www.enclaveaudio.com.

Additional information about THX Certification is available here.

About Enclave Audio

Enclave Audio designs, engineers and manufactures immersive wireless audio solutions for single room high performance home entertainment systems. Featuring cutting-edge wireless audio technology and connectivity, Enclave systems are certified to the WiSA™ technology standard which supports extremely low latency and synchronization between speakers without compromising performance. For more information on Enclave visit www.enclaveaudio.com.

About THX Ltd.

Founded by legendary filmmaker George Lucas in 1983, THX Ltd. and its partners provide premium entertainment experiences in the cinema, in the home and on the go. For more than thirty-five years, THX has expanded its certification categories beyond studios and cinemas to consumer electronics, content, live events and automotive systems. Today, THX Ltd. continues to redefine entertainment, providing exciting new technologies and assurance of experiences which provide consumers with superior audio and visual fidelity and ensure an artist's vision is delivered with integrity to audiences worldwide. For more information, visit: http://www.thx.com. Get social with us and stay up-to-date with all things #THXLtd: Twitter @THX; Instagram @THXLtd; LinkedIn "THX Ltd"; Facebook "THX Ltd."

About WiSA, LLC

WiSA, the (Wireless Speaker and Audio) Association is a consumer electronics consortium dedicated to creating interoperability standards utilized by leading brands and manufacturers to deliver immersive sound via intelligent devices. WiSA Certified components from any member brand can be combined to dramatically increase the enjoyment of movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA also ensures robust, high resolution, multi-channel, low latency audio while eliminating the complicated set-up of traditional audio systems. For more information about WiSA, please visit: www.wisaassociation.org.

