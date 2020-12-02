Enter to Win the Ultimate Stocking Stuffer - Molly Maid Clean Home Giveaway

WACO, Texas, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's leading residential cleaning franchise, Molly Maid, a Neighborly company, is spreading joy this holiday season with its annual Clean Home Giveaway. Whether someone is searching for the perfect gift for a loved one or even themselves, the giveaway offers the chance to win the gift of time with a home cleaning.

To enter the Clean Home Giveaway, participants can visit Molly Maid's official contest page on Facebook and fill out the simple form for a chance to win a $500 Molly Maid gift certificate. They were able to enter as early as Thursday, November 12, 2020 through Thursday, December 31, 2020 by 11:59 p.m. CST. Once the giveaway closes, Molly Maid will award five lucky winners with a $500 gift certificate each to use towards free home cleaning services.

"Our annual Clean Home Giveaway provides the gift of time as it takes cleaning off your plate," said President of Molly Maid, Vera Peterson. "Molly Maid offers an easy solution for a clean home during this holiday season. Particularly during this time of the year, there are not enough hours in a day to get through all our to-do lists. A gift certificate can be an easy way to give our loved ones time back to do the things they love."

To enter the Clean Home Giveaway and make the holidays more enjoyable with a clean home, visit Molly Maid's Facebook page. During the holiday season, give yourself the gift of time by having Molly Maid assist you with the cleaning of your home. You deserve it! Contact your nearest Molly Maid location.

To purchase a gift certificate for someone special, go to Molly Maid's website.

About Molly Maid®

Molly Maid® is a residential cleaning franchise with more than 490 franchise locations that collectively perform more than 1.7 million U.S. home cleanings annually. Franchising since 1984, and acquired in 2015, Molly Maid® is part of Neighborly®, the world's largest home services franchisor. Molly Maid® established the Ms. Molly Foundation in 1996 to raise awareness and support for victims of domestic violence. For more information about Molly Maid®, visit MollyMaid.com . To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly®, click here .

About Neighborly®

Neighborly® is the world's largest home services franchisor of 27 brands and more than 4,300 franchises collectively serving 10 million+ customers in nine countries, focused on repairing, maintaining and enhancing homes and businesses. The company operates online platforms that connect consumers to service providers in their local communities that meet their rigorous standards as a franchisor across 18 service categories at Neighborly.com in the United States and Neighbourly.ca in Canada. More information about Neighborly/Neighbourly, and its franchise concepts, is available at https://www.neighborlybrands.com/. To learn about franchising opportunities with Neighborly®, click here .

Media Contact: Klaudia Rudny, Fishman PR, [email protected] or (847) 945-1300

SOURCE Molly Maid

Related Links

http://www.mollymaid.com

