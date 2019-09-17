Enteral Feeding Devices (Feeding Pump, Feeding Tube, Giving Set, Enteral Syringes) Market - Global Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enteral Feeding Devices Market by Type (Feeding Pump, Feeding Tube, Giving Set, Enteral Syringes), Age Group (Adult, Pediatric), Application (Oncology, Diabetes, Hypermetabolism), End User (Hospital, Home Care) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The enteral feeding devices market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.99 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2024.

Over the years, enteral feeding devices have gained importance in the healthcare industry, owing to their various advantages over the traditional methods of nutrition administration such as parenteral nutrition. Apart from being cost-intensive, parenteral nutrition is also associated with complications, such as infections. Thus, the demand for advanced enteral feeding devices is growing globally.



In this report, the enteral feeding devices market is broadly segmented by type, age group, application, end user, and region. Fueled by the growing focus on patient nutrition and safety, the enteral feeding industry has experienced significant growth in the past decade.



The global enteral feeding devices market is consolidated at the top with a large number of leading market players based in developed countries. The prominent players in this market are Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany), Avanos Medical, Inc. (US), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Abbott Laboratories (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Cook Medical, Inc. (US), CONMED Corporation (CONMED) (US), Nestl S.A. (Switzerland), Danone (France), Moog, Inc. (US), Vygon (France), Amsino International (US), and Applied Medical Technology, Inc. (US).



However, in the past few years, a number of smaller players have emerged from niche markets, competing with global players on the basis of price and technological innovation. Due to the intense competition in the market, major market players are increasingly focusing on expanding their geographic presence into the high-growth emerging markets and strengthening their technological competitiveness in the market by acquiring smaller players with desired technological capabilities or geographic presence. Market players are also focusing on acquiring local players to expand their portfolios and enhance their distribution channels in regional markets.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Enteral Feeding Devices: Market Overview

4.2 Asia Pacific: Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By Type

4.3 Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

4.4 Market, By Region (2017-2024)

4.5 Market: Developed vs Developing Markets



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Shift From Parenteral to Enteral Nutrition

5.2.1.2 Increasing Incidence of Preterm Births

5.2.1.3 Growing Demand for Enteral Feeding in the Home Care Sector

5.2.1.4 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

5.2.2 Market Restraints

5.2.2.1 Complications Associated With Enteral Feeding Devices

5.2.3 Market Opportunities

5.2.3.1 High Growth Opportunities in Emerging Countries

5.2.4 Market Challenges

5.2.4.1 Insufficient Reimbursement for Enteral Nutrition

5.2.4.2 Dearth of Skilled Professionals



6 Industry Insights

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Industry Trends

6.2.1 Growing Preference of Low-Profile Tubes

6.2.2 Shift of Healthcare Provision From Hospital to Community Settings

6.3 Regulatory Landscape

6.4 Reimbursement Scenario

6.5 Value Chain Analysis

6.6 Pricing Information



7 Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Enteral Feeding Tubes

7.2.1 Enterostomy Feeding Tubes

7.2.1.1 Standard Tubes

7.2.1.1.1 Standard Gastrostomy Tubes

7.2.1.1.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Neurological Disorders Will Drive the Adoption of These Tubes

7.2.1.1.2 Standard Jejunostomy Tubes

7.2.1.1.2.1 Minimally Invasive Nature of These Tubes is Driving Their Adoption in Home Care

7.2.1.1.3 Standard Gastrojejunostomy Tubes

7.2.1.1.3.1 Gj Tubes are Adopted By Patients With Poor Stomach Function Or Motility

7.2.1.2 Low-Profile Tubes

7.2.1.2.1 Low-Profile Gastrostomy Tubes

7.2.1.2.1.1 Low-Profile Gastrostomy Tubes Segment to Dominate the Low-Profile Tubes Market During the Forecast Period

7.2.1.2.2 Low-Profile Jejunostomy Tubes

7.2.1.2.2.1 The Demand for These Tubes is Growing in Hospitals as Well as Ambulatory Care Settings

7.2.1.2.3 Low-Profile Gastrojejunostomy Tubes

7.2.1.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Button Gastrojejunostomy Tubes to Drive Market Growth

7.2.2 Nasoenteric Feeding Tubes

7.2.2.1 Nasogastric Feeding Tubes

7.2.2.1.1 Short-Term Feeding is A Major Application of These Tubes

7.2.2.2 Nasojejunal Feeding Tubes

7.2.2.2.1 Double-Lumen Tubes are Being Used for Critically ILL and Postoperative Patients and are Witnessing Wide Adoption in Hospitals

7.2.2.3 Nasoduodenal Feeding Tubes

7.2.2.3.1 Adoption of These Tubes in Hospitals and Clinics to Drive the Growth of This Segment in the Coming Years

7.2.3 Oroenteric Feeding Tubes

7.3 Enteral Feeding Pumps

7.4 Administration Sets

7.5 Enteral Syringes

7.6 Consumables



8 Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By Age Group

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Adults

8.2.1 Adults Segment Dominates the Market Due to the High Burden of Chronic Diseases Among This Population Segment

8.3 Pediatrics

8.3.1 Increasing Number of Preterm Births - Major Factor Driving the Growth of the Pediatrics Segment



9 Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Oncology

9.2.1 Head & Neck Cancers

9.2.1.1 10% of People Who Survive Head & Neck Cancers Require Permanent Enteral Feeding Because of Dysphagia

9.2.2 Stomach & Gastrointestinal Cancers

9.2.2.1 High Burden of Stomach & Gi Cancers to Support Market Growth

9.2.3 Liver Cancers

9.2.3.1 Patients With Liver Cancer are More Likely to Accept Nasogastric Tube Placement

9.2.4 Pancreatic Cancers

9.2.4.1 Nutrition Supplementation Plays an Integral Role in Pancreatic Cancer Surgery

9.2.5 Esophageal Cancers

9.2.5.1 Growing Prevalence of Esophageal Cancers to Support Market Growth

9.2.6 Other Cancers

9.3 Gastrointestinal Diseases

9.3.1 Increasing Incidence of Gastrointestinal Diseases to Drive the Adoption of Enteral Feeding Devices

9.4 Neurological Disorders

9.4.1 High Burden of Neurological Disorders to Fuel the Demand for Clinical Nutrition Therapies

9.5 Diabetes

9.5.1 The Use of Enteral Feeding Systems in Diabetic Patients Enables the Continuous Administration of Feed/Medications in A Controlled Manner to Prevent Hyperglycemia and Associated Complications

9.6 Hypermetabolism

9.6.1 Enteral Nutrition is the Most Widely Accepted Therapy to Keep Hypermetabolism Under Control

9.7 Other Applications



10 Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Hospitals

10.2.1 Hospitals are the Largest End Users of the Market

10.3 Home Care Settings

10.3.1 Increasing Need to Curtail Hospital Costs is Supporting the Growth of the Home Care Settings Segment

10.4 Ambulatory Care Settings

10.4.1 Shortage of Nursing Staff in Ambulatory Care Settings to Hamper Market Growth



11 Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By Region

