Enteral Feeding Devices Market By Type, Age Group, Application, End-user and COVID-19 Impact - Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enteral Feeding Devices Market By Type (Feeding Pump, Feeding Tube, Giving Set, Syringes), Age Group (Adult, Pediatric), Application (Oncology, Diabetes, Hypermetabolism), End User (Hospital, Home Care), COVID-19 Impact - Global Forecast To 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global enteral feeding devices market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.22 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.



Factors such as the various technological advancements, such as programming and safety features in feeding pumps as well as user-friendly and portable feeding pumps; rising healthcare costs; surge in the number of preterm births; growth in the aging population; rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, gastrointestinal diseases, and neurological disorders; growing awareness of enteral nutrition; and rapid improvements in healthcare facilities in emerging countries are driving the growth of the market. However, patient safety risks; rising cases of feeding and medication errors; and the complications associated with enteral feeding tubes such as misconnections, tube dislodgement, and infections are restricting the growth of this market to a certain extent.



By type, the enteral feeding devices' tubes segment holds the highest market share during the forecast period.



Based on type, the enteral feeding devices market is segmented into enteral feeding tubes, administration sets, enteral syringes, enteral feeding pumps, and consumables.The enteral feeding tubes segment held the highest market share in 2019. The high market share of this segment can be attributed to the rising adoption of enteral feeding has resulted in an increase in the demand and uptake of enteral feeding tubes across the globe.



Based on age group, the adult segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on age group, the enteral feeding devices market is segmented into adults (18 years and over) and pediatrics (neonates under 1 month, infants between 1 month and 2 years of age, children between 2 and 12 years, and adolescents between 12 and 16 years). The pediatric segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The significant growth in the pediatric segment is attributed to the high prevalence of preterm births.



By application, the oncology segment holds the highest market share during the forecast period.

Based on application, the enteral feeding devices market is segmented into by oncology, gastrointestinal diseases, neurological disorders, diabetes, hypermetabolism, and other applications.The oncology segment held the highest market share in 2019. The high market share of this segment can be attributed to the increase in the prevalence of various types of cancers, especially head and neck cancers, gastrointestinal cancer, lung cancer, and liver cancer, is expected to play a major role in the higher adoption of enteral feeding devices used to provide clinical nutrition to cancer patients.



By end-user, the hospital segment holds the highest market share during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the enteral feeding devices market is segmented into hospitals, home care settings, and ambulatory care settings The hospital segment held the highest market share in 2019. The development of technologically advanced enteral feeding devices and the shift from parenteral nutrition to enteral nutrition are supporting the growth of the hospital segment.



By Region, The North America region holds the highest market share in 2019

North America holds the highest market share in 2019. The large share of North America can be attributed to the high adoption of enteral feeding devices among the aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, shift from parenteral to enteral feeding, and the development of innovative products.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview

4.2 Asia Pacific: Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By Type

4.3 Enteral Feeding Devices Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

4.4 Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By Region (2018-2025)

4.5 Enteral Feeding Devices Market: Developed Vs. Developing Markets



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Shift From Parenteral to Enteral Nutrition

5.2.1.2 Increasing Incidence of Preterm Births

5.2.1.3 Growing Demand for Enteral Feeding in the Home Care Sector

5.2.1.4 Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

5.2.2 Market Restraints

5.2.2.1 Complications Associated With Enteral Feeding Devices

5.2.3 Market Opportunities

5.2.3.1 High Growth Opportunities in Emerging Countries

5.2.4 Market Challenges

5.2.4.1 Insufficient Reimbursement for Enteral Nutrition

5.2.4.2 Dearth of Skilled Professionals



6 Industry Insights

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Industry Trends

6.2.1 Growing Preference of Low-Profile Tubes

6.2.2 Shift of Healthcare Provision From Hospital to Community Settings

6.3 Regulatory Landscape

6.4 Reimbursement Scenario

6.5 Value Chain Analysis

6.6 Pricing Information

6.7 Impact of COVID-19 On the Enteral Feeding Devices Market



7 Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 COVID-19 Impact On the Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By Type

7.3 Enteral Feeding Tubes

7.3.1 Enterostomy Feeding Tubes

7.3.1.1 Standard Tubes

7.3.1.1.1 Standard Gastrostomy Tubes

7.3.1.1.1.1 Increasing Incidence of Neurological Disorders Will Drive the Adoption of These Tubes

7.3.1.1.2 Standard Jejunostomy Tubes

7.3.1.1.2.1 Minimally Invasive Nature of These Tubes is Driving Their Adoption in Home Care

7.3.1.1.3 Standard Gastrojejunostomy Tubes

7.3.1.1.3.1 Gj Tubes are Adopted By Patients With Poor Stomach Function Or Motility

7.3.1.2 Low-Profile Tubes

7.3.1.2.1 Low-Profile Gastrostomy Tubes

7.3.1.2.1.1 Low-Profile Gastrostomy Tubes Segment to Dominate the Low-Profile Tubes Market During the Forecast Period

7.3.1.2.2 Low-Profile Jejunostomy Tubes

7.3.1.2.2.1 The Demand for These Tubes is Growing in Hospitals As Well As Ambulatory Care Settings

7.3.1.2.3 Low-Profile Gastrojejunostomy Tubes

7.3.1.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Button Gastrojejunostomy Tubes to Drive Market Growth

7.3.2 Nasoenteric Feeding Tubes

7.3.2.1 Nasogastric Feeding Tubes

7.3.2.1.1 Short-Term Feeding is a Major Application of These Tubes

7.3.2.2 Nasojejunal Feeding Tubes

7.3.2.2.1 Double-Lumen Tubes are Being Used for Critically Ill and Postoperative Patients and are Witnessing Wide Adoption in Hospitals

7.3.2.3 Nasoduodenal Feeding Tubes

7.3.2.3.1 Adoption of These Tubes in Hospitals and Clinics to Drive the Growth of This Segment in the Coming Years

7.3.3 Oroenteric Feeding Tubes

7.4 Enteral Feeding Pumps

7.5 Administration Sets

7.6 Enteral Syringes

7.7 Consumables



8 Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By Age Group

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Adults

8.2.1 Adults Segment Dominates the Market Due to the High Burden of Chronic Diseases Among This Population Segment

8.3 Pediatrics

8.3.1 Increasing Number of Preterm Births-The Major Factor Driving the Growth of the Pediatrics Segment



9 Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Oncology

9.2.1 Head & Neck Cancers

9.2.1.1 10% of People Who Survive Head & Neck Cancers Require Permanent Enteral Feeding Because of Dysphagia

9.2.2 Stomach & Gastrointestinal Cancers

9.2.2.1 High Burden of Stomach & Gi Cancers to Support Market Growth

9.2.3 Liver Cancer

9.2.3.1 Patients With Liver Cancer are More Likely to Accept Nasogastric Tube Placement

9.2.4 Pancreatic Cancer

9.2.4.1 Nutrition Supplementation Plays An Integral Role in Pancreatic Cancer Surgery

9.2.5 Esophageal Cancer

9.2.5.1 Growing Prevalence of Esophageal Cancer to Support Market Growth

9.2.6 Other Cancers

9.3 Gastrointestinal Diseases

9.3.1 Increasing Incidence of Gastrointestinal Diseases to Drive the Adoption of Enteral Feeding Devices

9.4 Neurological Disorders

9.4.1 High Burden of Neurological Disorders to Fuel the Demand for Clinical Nutrition Therapies

9.5 Diabetes

9.5.1 Use of Enteral Feeding Systems in Diabetics Helps Prevent Hyperglycemia and Associated Complications

9.6 Hypermetabolism

9.6.1 Enteral Nutrition is the Most Widely Accepted Therapy to Keep Hypermetabolism Under Control

9.7 Other Applications



10 Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 COVID-19 Impact On the Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By End User

10.3 Hospitals

10.3.1 Hospitals are the Largest End Users of Enteral Feeding Devices

10.4 Home Care Settings

10.4.1 Increasing Need to Curtail Hospital Costs is Supporting the Growth of the Home Care Settings Segment

10.5 Ambulatory Care Settings

10.5.1 Shortage of Nursing Staff in Ambulatory Care Settings to Hamper Market Growth



11 Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 COVID-19 Impact On the Enteral Feeding Devices Market, By Region

11.3 North America

11.4 Europe

11.5 Asia Pacific

11.6 Latin America

11.7 Middle East and Africa



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.3.1 Stars

12.3.2 Emerging Leaders

12.3.3 Pervasives

12.3.4 Emerging Companies

12.4 Competitive Situation and Trends

12.4.1 Product Launches and Enhancements

12.4.2 Expansions

12.4.3 Acquisitions

12.4.4 Other Strategies



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Fresenius Kabi

13.2 Nestl S.A.

13.3 Danone

13.4 B. Braun Melsungen Ag

13.5 Avanos Medical

13.6 Cardinal Health, Inc.

13.7 Moog, Inc.

13.8 Conmed Corporation

13.9 Cook Medical

13.10 Becton, Dickinson and Company

13.11 Abbott Laboratories

13.12 Boston Scientific

13.13 Vygon Group

13.14 Applied Medical Technology

13.15 Amsino International, Inc.

13.16 Other Companies

13.16.1 Fidmi Medical

13.16.2 Vesco Medical, Llc

13.16.3 Dynarex Corporation

13.16.4 Medela Inc.

13.16.5 Alcor Scientific



14 Adjacent/Related Markets

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Market Definition & Scope

14.3 Limitations

14.4 Market Overview

14.5 Infusion Pump Market, By Product

14.5.1 Accessories & Consumables

14.5.2 Devices

14.5.2.1 Devices Market, By Type

14.5.2.1.1 Traditional Infusion Pumps

14.5.2.1.2 Specialty Infusion Pumps

14.6 Infusion Pump Market, By End User

14.6.1 Hospitals

14.6.2 Home Care Settings

14.6.3 Ambulatory Care Settings

14.6.4 Academic & Research Institutes

14.7 Infusion Pump Market, By Region

14.7.1 North America

14.7.2 Europe

14.7.3 Asia Pacific

14.7.4 Latin America

14.7.5 Middle East and Africa



15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7gkja0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

