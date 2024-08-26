Enteral Feeding Devices Market to Grow by USD 1.537 Billion (2024-2028) Driven by Rising Chronic Conditions and Preterm Birth, AI's Impact on Market Dynamics- Report by Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global enteral feeding devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.5 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 6.78% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of chronic conditions and preterm birth is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing demand for wireless enteral feeding devices. However, frequent product recalls poses a challenge. Key market players include ALCOR Scientific, Amsino International Inc., Applied Medical Technology Inc., Avanos Medical Inc., B.Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Canafusion Technologies Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Conmed Corp., Cook Group Inc., Danone SA, Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, HMC Premedical Spa, Medela AG, Medline Industries LP, Moog Inc., Shenzhen Bestman Instrument Co. Ltd., Trendlines Group Ltd., and Vygon SAS.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global enteral feeding devices market 2024-2028

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.78% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1537 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.23 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 49% Key countries US, UK, Canada, China, and Japan Key companies profiled ALCOR Scientific, Amsino International Inc., Applied Medical Technology Inc., Avanos Medical Inc., B.Braun SE, Becton Dickinson and Co., Boston Scientific Corp., Canafusion Technologies Inc., Cardinal Health Inc., Conmed Corp., Cook Group Inc., Danone SA, Fresenius SE and Co. KGaA, HMC Premedical Spa, Medela AG, Medline Industries LP, Moog Inc., Shenzhen Bestman Instrument Co. Ltd., Trendlines Group Ltd., and Vygon SAS

Market Driver

The global enteral feeding devices market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for wireless enteral feeding devices. These devices offer wireless connectivity, enabling them to communicate with various information systems, making them ideal for use in ambulatory and home care settings. Wireless enteral feeding devices ensure safe and accurate medication delivery to patients in pediatric ICUs and NICUs. The ability of these devices to interact with electronic medical records automates workflow, reduces treatment costs, and minimizes errors, easing the burden on nurses and physicians. Key players in the market are investing in the development of wireless enteral feeding devices. For instance, Fresenius Kabi launched a new application for wireless-enabled enteral pumps in April 2022. This application allows for remote data collection, enabling physicians to monitor feeding rates efficiently. Wireless enteral feeding devices are portable and easy to use, making them suitable for home care settings. Their ability to send data to different locations allows for continuous monitoring of feeding rates. The growing demand for wireless enteral feeding devices, coupled with the launch of new products by key vendors, is expected to drive the growth of the global enteral feeding devices market during the forecast period.

The Enteral Feeding Devices market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, multiple sclerosis, liver disease, motor neuron disease, Parkinson's disease, and sepsis. Anorexia, cystic fibrosis, dementia, inflammatory bowel disease, and diabetes are also driving market demand. The geriatric population, with its increased need for balanced nutritional intake, is a key consumer group. Treatment responses in acute hospitals and community settings require enteral feeding tubes for patients with gastrointestinal disorders, diabetes, severe pancreatitis, gastrointestinal diseases, and surgical trauma ICUs. Tri-funnel replacement G-tubes and J-tubes are popular choices. NCBI studies indicate enteral feeding devices are effective for chronic illnesses like Parkinson's, nervous system disorders, Alzheimer's disease, osteoporosis, and osteoarthritis. The market is expected to continue growing as healthcare provision adapts to meet the needs of an aging population and diverse patient base.

Market Challenges

The medical equipment industry experiences product recalls due to safety or functionality concerns. These recalls require manufacturers to check, adjust, or fix devices to prevent unexpected failures or violations of regulatory guidelines. For instance, in February 2024 , Cardinal Health announced a recall of their Monoject syringes, including their enteral feeding syringes with ENFit connection. The FDA classified this as a Class I recall due to potential serious injuries or deaths. Product recalls can stem from various reasons, such as design errors, software glitches, or manufacturing defects. Such incidents negatively impact the financial performance and growth of the healthcare equipment industry, including the global enteral feeding devices market, during the forecast period.

Segment Overview

This enteral feeding devices market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 Hospitals

1.2 Homecare Product 2.1 Accessories

2.2 Enteral pumps Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Hospitals- Enteral feeding devices play a vital role in hospitals, particularly for patients in ICUs, surgical wards, and specialized units. These patients, often due to medical conditions or the need for close monitoring, cannot ingest food orally and require nutritional support. The increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses like cancer, neurological disorders, and gastrointestinal diseases has led to more hospitalized patients needing nutritional support. Enteral feeding devices are essential for elderly patients, who often have compromised nutritional intake during hospitalization. Technological advancements have improved these devices, offering better control over feeding rates and precision in delivering nutrients and medications. Enteral feeding is generally less invasive than parenteral nutrition methods, reducing infection risks and complications. Efficient use of enteral feeding devices can potentially decrease hospital stays and invasive interventions, leading to cost savings for healthcare facilities and patients. The global aging population and the rise in chronic illnesses are key factors driving the growth of the hospitals segment of the global enteral feeding devices market.

Research Analysis

The Enteral Feeding Devices market caters to the growing demand for nutritional support in various patient populations, including the geriatric population, those with chronic illnesses such as diabetes, severe pancreatitis, gastrointestinal diseases, and nervous system disorders including Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease. Other conditions like osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, central nervous system disorders, and genetic disorders also drive market growth. Surgical trauma ICUs and pediatric and neonatal patients, particularly those with pre-term birth, swallowing, suckling, or breathing difficulties, also require enteral feeding devices. Enteral nutrition and parenteral nutrition are common feeding therapies, with devices including tri-funnel replacement G-tubes, J-tubes, enteral feeding pumps, and enteral feeding tubes. Complications from these therapies, such as bolus delivery issues, human milk use, and complications in pediatric and neonatal patients, are ongoing concerns. NCBI studies continue to explore the benefits and challenges of enteral feeding devices in various patient populations.

Market Research Overview

The Enteral Feeding Devices market caters to the nutritional needs of patients with various chronic illnesses, gastrointestinal diseases, and surgical trauma in Intensive Care Units (ICUs). Geriatric population, diabetes, severe pancreatitis, and nervous system disorders such as Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease are some of the major indications. Enteral feeding devices include tri-funnel replacement G-tubes, J-tubes, and feeding pumps. NCBI studies suggest enteral nutrition's benefits over parenteral nutrition for chronic diseases, pediatric patients, and neonatal patients. Complications like tube feeding complications, swallowing difficulties, and breathing issues are common concerns. Devices like reverse balloon designs cater to long-term enteral support. Adult patients and children with chronic diseases, cancer, multiple sclerosis, liver disease, motor neuron disease, and sepsis benefit from these devices. Healthcare costs, adoption, reimbursement policies, and third-party payers influence the market. Enterostomy feeding tubes are used for abdominal wall, stomach, duodenum, jejunum access. Endoscopy, laparoscopy, and open surgery are used for tube placement. Balanced nutritional intake through tube feeds is essential for patients with nutritional problems, including congenital genetic disorders like Prader-Willi Syndrome and rare genetic diseases. Treatment responses and healthcare provision in acute hospitals and community settings influence market growth.

