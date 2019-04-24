Entercom and Nielsen Announce Data-driven Comprehensive Agreement

NEW YORK and PHILADELPHIA, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Entercom (NYSE: ETM), a leading media and entertainment company and one of the two largest radio broadcasters in the U.S., and Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) announced a multi-year strategic agreement for a comprehensive suite of measurement tools aimed at enhancing Entercom's data-driven capabilities for advertisers.

As part of the agreement, Entercom will enhance its portfolio of Nielsen tools with new products including Nielsen Media Impact, RHIZA, Nielsen Marketing Cloud and the Tally Engine API. The agreement also includes other Nielsen products, such as the Nielsen Radio Market Report, Tapscan, and the nationwide and national regional database, as well as Arbitrends, Weeklies, PD Advantage Web, Gracenote and The Analysis Tool, in select markets across Entercom's robust portfolio of 235 radio stations.

Nielsen Media Impact is the industry-leading cross-platform media planning solution. In 2018, Nielsen Media Impact introduced the addition of national AM/FM radio in Portable People Meter radio markets, allowing media buyers to understand the value of radio and the incremental reach achieved by including radio in the media mix.

"We are excited about the possibilities that this portfolio of measurement tools brings to our business," said Weezie Kramer, Chief Operating Officer, Entercom. "This agreement is part of our strategy to demonstrate the impact of including radio in an advertiser's media mix to deliver optimal campaign reach and frequency."

"As an industry leader, Entercom is on the vanguard of all things audio," said Brad Kelly, Managing Director, Nielsen Audio. "Nielsen is pleased to continue our long standing collaborative relationship with Entercom. Despite the fragmentation that exists across the broader media ecosystem, radio remains remarkably resilient with American consumers. Effective measurement and documentation of this consumer dynamic is central to Nielsen's core mission. Entercom is a trusted and indispensable partner as we evolve the Nielsen Audio suite of services to better understand and demonstrate audio's unique relationship with listeners and its exceptional value proposition for advertisers large and small."

ABOUT NIELSEN

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. Our approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help clients around the world understand what's happening now, what's happening next, and how to best act on this knowledge. For more than 90 years Nielsen has provided data and analytics based on scientific rigor and innovation, continually developing new ways to answer the most important questions facing the media, advertising, retail and fast-moving consumer goods industries. An S&P 500 company, Nielsen has operations in over 100 countries, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit www.nielsen.com .

ABOUT ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is a leading American media and entertainment company reaching and engaging over 170 million people each month through its premier collection of highly rated, award winning radio stations, digital platforms and live events. As one of the country's two largest radio broadcasters, Entercom offers integrated marketing solutions and delivers the power of local connection on a national scale with coverage of close to 90% of persons 12+ in the top 50 markets. Entercom is the #1 creator of live, original, local audio content and the nation's unrivaled leader in news and sports radio. Learn more about Philadelphia-based Entercom at www.entercom.com , Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom).

