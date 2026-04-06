Entergy announces quarterly dividend payment to shareholders

News provided by

Entergy Corporation

Apr 06, 2026, 17:53 ET

NEW ORLEANS, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Entergy's board of directors today declared a quarterly dividend payment of $0.64 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable June 1, 2026, to shareholders of record as of May 1, 2026.

Entergy has paid shareholders a cash dividend on its common stock continuously since 1988.

About Entergy

Entergy (NYSE: ETR) generates, transmits and distributes electricity to power life for more than 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're focused on keeping costs for our customers as low as possible while providing reliable energy that our communities count on. We're also investing in growth for the future with a more resilient, cleaner energy system that includes modern natural gas, nuclear and renewable energy generation. As a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship, we deliver more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to the communities we serve through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at Entergy.com and connect with @Entergy on social media.

SOURCE Entergy Corporation

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Entergy Louisiana announces a new agreement with Meta that will deliver an additional $2B in customer savings

Entergy Louisiana announces a new agreement with Meta that will deliver an additional $2B in customer savings

Entergy Louisiana today announced an additional agreement with Meta to support the hyperscale data center in Northeast Louisiana. Structured to...
Entergy Texas declares quarterly dividend on preferred stock

Entergy Texas declares quarterly dividend on preferred stock

The Entergy Texas, Inc. board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend payment of $0.3359375 per share on its Series A Preferred Stock. The...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

Utilities

Utilities

Dividends

Dividends

News Releases in Similar Topics