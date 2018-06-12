Entergy Corporation to Host 2018 Analyst Day

NEW ORLEANS, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) will host its 2018 Analyst Day in New York City on Thursday, June 21, 2018. The event will feature presentations by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Leo Denault and members of Entergy's executive management team.
The business session will take place from 12:30 p.m. to approximately 4:00 p.m. ET. A live webcast of the meeting can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of Entergy's corporate website at www.entergy.com. Presentation slides will be made available on the Investor Relations section of Entergy's website and the Entergy Investor Relations mobile web app at iretr.com after market close on Wednesday, June 20, 2018. Please note that printed materials will not be provided at the event. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the website.
Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including nearly 9,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of approximately $11 billion and more than 13,000 employees.
