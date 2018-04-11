Entergy Declares Dividend

News provided by

Entergy Corporation

10:02 ET

NEW ORLEANS, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.89 per common share. The payment date is June 1, 2018, to stockholders of record on May 10, 2018.

Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including nearly 9,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of approximately $10.8 billion and nearly 13,000 employees.

Online address: Entergy.com
Twitter:  @Entergy
Facebook:  www.facebook.com/entergy

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/entergy-declares-dividend-300628161.html

SOURCE Entergy Corporation

Related Links

http://www.entergy.com

Also from this source

Mar 29, 2018, 15:37 ET Entergy Corporation Releases 2017 Integrated Report

Mar 08, 2018, 18:57 ET Entergy New Orleans Receives Approval to Build New Orleans Power...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Entergy Declares Dividend

News provided by

Entergy Corporation

10:02 ET