Entergy Declares Dividend

NEW ORLEANS, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.89 per common share. The payment date is June 1, 2018, to stockholders of record on May 10, 2018.
Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including nearly 9,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of approximately $10.8 billion and nearly 13,000 employees.
