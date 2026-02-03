Entergy's year-round programs help customers manage energy use and high bills

Prolonged cold weather is driving higher energy use. We're here to help with tips to save money and energy and bill assistance resources

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As harsh winter temperatures continue to impact the Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas region, Entergy is committed to helping customers manage their energy costs. For more than 25 years, we've partnered with local organizations to provide a range of free resources and tools that help our customers manage energy use and lessen the bill challenges posed by severe weather.

"We are deeply committed to supporting our customers, especially during these challenging times," said John Hudson, Entergy's senior vice president and chief external affairs officer. "By offering energy bill assistance and critical resources, we help our neighbors stay safe, manage their energy expenses and navigate the financial pressures that arise during extreme weather. Beyond our immediate support efforts, we actively advocate for our customers year-round, championing policies and initiatives that promote their interests and ensure they have access to essential services."

We offer several energy efficiency programs, flexible billing options and bill help resources for customers, including:

Helping customers save energy and money

myAdvisor: Digital tools to help customers track daily energy use, alerting them to how much power they use and helping them better manage their monthly budgets.

Level Billing: Allows customers to avoid spikes in seasonal energy use, making their energy bills more consistent every month.

Pick-A-Date: Customers can take full control of their budget by paying their bill on the date that works best for them.

PaperFREE billing: Allows customers to get their bills emailed as soon as they post and instant access to two years of billing history.

AutoPay: Helps customers avoid late fees, writing checks and paying for postage by having bills automatically deducted from their bank accounts.

Bill help and support programs

Bill Toolkit: Our one-stop support hub connects customers to bill management, energy efficiency and financial assistance resources. This resource helps customers explore simple ways they can lower their electricity use and costs.

The Power to Care: An Entergy program that provides emergency bill payment help for low-income older adults and customers with disabilities.

Single Stop: Our partnership with Single Stop helps build pathways out of poverty by connecting customers to available local, state and federal resources in a one-stop site. Single Stop makes it easy for our customers to check if they qualify for financial assistance and connects them with opportunities for education, counseling, training and support.

Super Tax Day: Events across our service area offer free tax preparation and support for customers, maximizing tax refunds and a smooth income tax filing experience.

Flexible payment options: For qualifying customers needing flexibility with paying their energy bill, we offer payment arrangements and flexible billing options.

Low-to-no-cost winter energy efficiency tips

Use solar energy : Open curtains on the south-facing windows during the day to allow sunlight to naturally heat the home and close them at night to reduce the chill from cold windows.

: Open curtains on the south-facing windows during the day to allow sunlight to naturally heat the home and close them at night to reduce the chill from cold windows. Insulate drafty windows : Use a heavy-duty, clear plastic sheet on a frame or tape clear plastic film to the inside of window frames and make sure the plastic is sealed tightly to the frame to help reduce infiltration.

: Use a heavy-duty, clear plastic sheet on a frame or tape clear plastic film to the inside of window frames and make sure the plastic is sealed tightly to the frame to help reduce infiltration. Adjust the thermostat : When you are home and awake, set the thermostat as low as is comfortable, but when you are asleep or out of the house, turn the thermostat back to save on your heating and cooling bills.

: When you are home and awake, set the thermostat as low as is comfortable, but when you are asleep or out of the house, turn the thermostat back to save on your heating and cooling bills. Find and seal leaks : Seal air leaks around utility cut-throughs for pipes and recessed lights in insulated ceilings, and unfinished spaces behind cupboards and closets.

: Seal air leaks around utility cut-throughs for pipes and recessed lights in insulated ceilings, and unfinished spaces behind cupboards and closets. Maintain heating systems : Schedule routine service for home heating systems and replace furnace and heat pump filters once a month or as needed.

: Schedule routine service for home heating systems and replace furnace and heat pump filters once a month or as needed. Reduce heat loss from the fireplace : Keep the fireplace damper closed unless a fire is burning and check the seal on the fireplace flue damper and make it as snug as possible.

: Keep the fireplace damper closed unless a fire is burning and check the seal on the fireplace flue damper and make it as snug as possible. Energy efficiency programs. Extreme weather can drive up energy use with heating and cooling costs making up approximately 52% of an average customer's electric bill. We offer programs and resources to help customers save energy and money at their home or business, including incentive and rebate programs available in their local area.

We are committed to ensuring all customers have year-round access to energy savings programs and bill help resources. Learn more about all our customer support programs by visiting BillToolkit.entergy.com.

