Entergy elects retired Admiral Frank Caldwell to board of directors

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors for Entergy Corporation today announced the election of retired Admiral Frank Caldwell as an independent director, effective Nov. 1.

"Admiral Caldwell brings a strong understanding of nuclear operations and results-oriented leadership to Entergy's board," said Drew Marsh, Entergy chair and CEO. "As we work to meet the needs of our customers and the growing demand of our region, his experience brings another valuable perspective to the board as we deliver long-term value for all our stakeholders."

Admiral Frank Caldwell

With the election of Admiral Caldwell, the size of Entergy's board is now 12 directors. He will serve on the nuclear and operations oversight, and talent and compensation committees.

Admiral Caldwell, 66, retired from a distinguished career in the United States Navy, where he most recently served as director of the Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program from August 2015 until his retirement in January 2024. In this role, he oversaw the safe, reliable operations for all U.S. Navy nuclear propulsion plants around the world and a team of more than 85,000 individuals.

During his four-decade naval career, Admiral Caldwell served in numerous other roles of significant responsibility, including director, U.S. Navy Staff in 2015, inspector general from 2013 to 2015, and Commander Submarine Force for the U.S. Pacific Fleet from 2010 to 2013.

Admiral Caldwell holds a bachelor's degree in marine engineering from the U.S. Naval Academy and a master's in operations research from the Naval Postgraduate School. He has received numerous recognitions including the Distinguished Service Medal and the Defense Superior Service Medal. He serves on the board of directors of the Severn Leadership Group and lives in Annapolis, Maryland.

About Entergy

Entergy (NYSE: ETR) produces, transmits and distributes electricity to power life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing for growth and improved reliability and resilience of our energy system while working to keep energy rates affordable for our customers. We're also investing in cleaner energy generation like modern natural gas, nuclear and renewable energy. A nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship, we deliver more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to the communities we serve through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at Entergy.com and connect with @Entergy on social media.

SOURCE Entergy Corporation