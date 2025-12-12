Entergy Texas advances STEP Ahead plan to meet Southeast Texas' growing power needs

PUCT approves Cypress to Legend 500 kV transmission line, marking completion of all major project approvals for the year – to benefit all customers

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Southeast Texas experiences rapid growth, Entergy Texas is investing in a stronger, more reliable power grid to support the region's expanding communities and economy. Through its long-term Southeast Texas Energy Plan, known as STEP Ahead, the company is advancing major projects that will enhance reliability, and strengthen the grid to ensure the region is prepared for future energy demands — all while keeping rates as low as possible.

On Friday, the Public Utility Commission of Texas or PUCT, approved Entergy Texas' Cypress to Legend 500-kV transmission line, a project spanning approximately 41 miles through Hardin and Jefferson counties. This decision follows the recent approval of the Southline-Jacinto transmission line and marks the completion of all major project approvals Entergy Texas planned for this year. Together, these projects will help strengthen the grid to meet the power needs of our growing region and improve the system to be more reliable and resilient.

"These projects are about positioning Southeast Texas for the growth ahead and supporting job creation," said Eliecer Viamontes, CEO of Entergy Texas. "By planning ahead and working closely with local leaders and community partners, our team is delivering on our commitment to strengthen the power grid, while keeping costs as low as possible for all of our customers."

With today's approval, Entergy Texas has secured all key 2025 approvals under STEP Ahead — signifying strong progress in moving major reliability projects from planning into construction.

Highlights this year that benefit Entergy Texas' customers include:

Texas Future Ready Resiliency Plan, Phase I : A $137 million effort to harden the grid against extreme weather, lower storm restoration costs and reduce outages over time.

A $137 million effort to harden the grid against extreme weather, lower storm restoration costs and reduce outages over time. Legend and Lone Star power stations: Adding new, 24/7 dispatchable power generation resources to help meeting growing energy needs and support thousands of construction jobs across the region.

Adding new, 24/7 dispatchable power generation resources to help meeting growing energy needs and support thousands of construction jobs across the region. SETEX 500-kV transmission line : Improving reliability and routing power efficiently to fast-growing communities across Southeast Texas.

Improving reliability and routing power efficiently to fast-growing communities across Southeast Texas. Texas Energy Fund grant: $200 million in state funding to bolster grid resilience and reliability at no added cost to customers.

$200 million in state funding to bolster grid resilience and reliability at no added cost to customers. Legend–Sandling 230-kV transmission line : Providing essential power to support industrial growth, including Sempra's Port Arthur LNG facility.

Providing essential power to support industrial growth, including Sempra's Port Arthur LNG facility. Southline-Jacinto 138-kV transmission line: Supporting new development and everyday electricity demands as more families and businesses move into our region.

As these projects move into construction and more work begins in 2026, Entergy Texas will continue focusing on delivering energy that is affordable, reliable, and sustainable. Through long-term planning, strategic investments and close collaboration with state and local partners, we're committed to staying a STEP Ahead of Southeast Texas' growing energy needs.

To learn more about STEP Ahead, visit EntergyTexasStepAhead.com.

About Entergy Texas

Entergy Texas provides electricity to approximately 524,000 customers in 27 counties. Entergy Texas is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation. Entergy produces, transmits and distributes electricity to power life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Its customers are connected to the Midcontinent Independent System Operator Inc. power grid, which is a regional transmission organization responsible for administering the transmission systems of member utilities in 15 states stretching across the central region of the United States and Manitoba, Canada. We're investing for growth and improved reliability and resilience of our energy system while working to keep energy rates affordable for our customers. We're also investing in cleaner energy generation like modern natural gas, nuclear and renewable energy. A nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship, Entergy delivers more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to the communities we serve through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at EntergyTexas.com and connect with @EntergyTX on social media.

SOURCE Entergy Corporation