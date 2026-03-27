Entergy Louisiana announces a new agreement with Meta that will deliver an additional $2B in customer savings

The partnership further positions Louisiana as high-tech leader

Meta to cover costs of the new infrastructure that will serve all customers

RAYVILLE, La., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Entergy Louisiana today announced an additional agreement with Meta to support the hyperscale data center in Northeast Louisiana. Structured to ensure Meta pays its full cost of service, the agreement is expected to deliver approximately $2 billion in customer savings to Entergy Louisiana customers over 20 years, in addition to the $650 million previously announced.

This agreement builds on Meta's prior announcement selecting Northeast Louisiana for a historic data center investment. Combined, the two agreements are expected to deliver approximately $2.65 billion in total customer benefits, while advancing Louisiana's position as a leader in the tech industry, energy innovation and economic growth.

"This agreement reflects what's possible when strong partners align around long-term growth and value," said Phillip May, president and CEO of Entergy Louisiana. "Working with our customers, regulators and state leaders, we are making targeted investments that strengthen reliability, support economic development and deliver meaningful benefits to customers — all while keeping energy rates affordable, which aligns perfectly with Meta's Ratepayer Protection Pledge and Entergy's Fair Share Plus pledge."

The project represents a significant opportunity to strengthen grid reliability, support long-term infrastructure investments and deliver measurable value to customers and communities across the state.

Customer and community benefits

As detailed in Entergy's Fair Share Plus pledge, the company's approach will deliver billions in savings to customers while supporting economic growth and new investments in local communities. The agreement reflects Entergy Louisiana's commitment to ensuring large customers pay their full cost of service while providing measurable value to all customers.

The additional customer benefits from this agreement, like the benefits from prior announcements, will help offset fixed costs — including resilience and storm-related investments — that otherwise would be borne by existing customers.

Meta is also making other significant contributions under this agreement, including:

$120 million, including matching funds, for Entergy's The Power to Care program

$140 million for energy efficiency initiatives for vulnerable customers

Support for incremental carbon-free nuclear energy solutions

Support for renewable energy options, including up to 2,500 megawatts of additional solar

These commitments are designed to help lower energy costs for vulnerable customers, strengthen Louisiana's communities and expand access to cleaner energy resources.

A generational economic opportunity

The project will help establish Richland Parish and the surrounding region as a growing hub for high-tech industry. In addition to direct data center employment, the project is expected to create thousands of construction jobs from 2026 to 2031 through Entergy Louisiana and its partners, along with permanent roles in engineering, maintenance and support services.

The development also is expected to generate increased tax revenues to support schools, public safety and infrastructure, while expanding workforce development opportunities and access to high-paying careers across Louisiana.

"Our Richland Parish data center serves as a symbol of the ambition and scale of next-generation AI infrastructure. With the potential to scale up to 5GW, we are building foundations for the future of AI innovation right here in the United States. We've been working closely with Entergy since early on-site planning to ensure our power needs are met and, importantly, so that Entergy's other consumers aren't paying our costs. Entergy's filing for new energy generation represents one of several factors needed to move an expansion of this project forward, demonstrates the business-friendly environment in Louisiana that makes projects like this possible and aligns with the principles in the recently signed White House Ratepayer Protection Plans," said Rachel Peterson, Vice President, Data Centers at Meta.

"Today, Louisiana once again demonstrates our commitment to capital and job creation," said Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry. "I want to express my gratitude to Mark Zuckerberg, the Meta team, and Entergy for showcasing how growth in this field can be achieved while prioritizing consumer interests. Their policy has set a precedent that should become the norm, not the exception."

Transformational investment in Louisiana's energy future

Not only are there customer power bill benefits, but also reliability benefits for all customers. To support this project and broader energy system needs, Entergy Louisiana plans a comprehensive buildout of generation, transmission and storage infrastructure, paid for by Meta, including:

Seven new natural gas-fueled combined-cycle power plants totaling more than 5,200 megawatts, with capability for future carbon capture and hydrogen co-firing

Approximately 240 miles of new 500 kV transmission lines connecting South Louisiana to North Louisiana and Arkansas

Battery energy storage across three locations

Nuclear power uprates

Commitment from Meta to help fund up to 2,500 megawatts of new renewable resources

Memorandum of understanding to explore the future development and use of nuclear power

Once complete, these investments will enhance reliability, improve system efficiency and support a stronger, more modern grid for all Entergy Louisiana customers.

This project will also be the first submitted under the Louisiana Public Service Commission's newly adopted Lightning Amendment, a framework designed to support large-scale economic development while maintaining regulatory oversight, customer protections and system reliability.

More information on the regulatory filing related to this announcement can be found on the Regulatory and other information page of Entergy's investor relations website. Management will discuss this announcement, including financial implications, on the first-quarter 2026 earnings call scheduled for April 29, 2026.

About Entergy Louisiana

Entergy Louisiana provides electricity to more than 1.1 million customers in 58 parishes. Entergy Louisiana is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR). Entergy generates, transmits and distributes electricity to power life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're focused on keeping costs for our customers as low as possible while providing reliable energy that our communities count on. We're also investing in growth for the future with a more resilient, cleaner energy system that includes modern natural gas, nuclear and renewable energy generation. As a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship, Entergy delivers more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to the communities we serve through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at EntergyLouisiana.com and connect with @EntergyLA on social media.

About the Louisiana 100 Plan

The Louisiana 100 Plan is Entergy Louisiana's bold, decade-long commitment to power progress across the state in honor of a century of service. Entergy has outlined six strategic goals focused on affordability, grid resilience, economic growth, job creation, community investment and volunteerism. Through this plan, Entergy aims to help keep residential electric rates low, strengthen infrastructure to withstand extreme weather, attract new industry and jobs and invest $100 million in Louisiana communities. The Louisiana 100 Plan is a clear roadmap for building a stronger, more resilient Louisiana learn more at EntergyLouisiana.com/100-plan.

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SOURCE Entergy Corporation