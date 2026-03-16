Entergy marks 25 years of giving through Environmental Initiatives Fund

$1 million in grants awarded to 10 local sustainability partners

NEW ORLEANS, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Entergy recently invested $1 million of shareholder funds in 10 local environmental partners through the company's Environmental Initiatives Fund. These grants mark the 25th year that Entergy has used its financial resources to support projects that save energy, educate the public, restore habitat, reduce waste and improve resiliency.

"Protecting natural resources in the communities Entergy serves is central to who we are," said John Weiss, vice president of sustainability and environmental policy. "Our shareholders have supported the work of community partners who are protecting our natural environment and local ecosystems for 25 years, and we are excited to continue that work with today's announcement."

Entergy's Environmental Initiatives Fund identifies projects that improve the environment by reducing emissions, protecting natural resources and restoring wetlands and forests. The fund also supports projects designed to educate Entergy's customers, employees, communities and owners on the value of natural resources and other environmental improvements.

Recipients of the 2025 Environmental Initiatives Fund grants are:

Arbor Day's Energy-Saving Trees is a strategic tree planting initiative focused on distributing 1,000 trees to residential customers to enhance their yards and shade their homes.

Arkansas

Arkansas Game and Fish's Generation Conservation Conclave Program encourages students to collaborate on conservation projects that address modern challenges and allows students to engage with Arkansas Game and Fish professionals.

Louisiana

The University of Louisiana at Lafayette Foundation will conduct a study to quantify carbon offsets using regional farmers and will compare standard farming methods to carbon uptake facilitated by farming methods.

Mississippi

The Jackson Heart Foundation is constructing the half-mile Capitol Green Connector Multi-Use Trail, which will employ green infrastructure to manage stormwater, increase biodiversity, improve air quality, and reduce heat.

New Orleans

The Audubon Institute "Party for the Planet" immersive educational series includes events throughout the year such as "Spring into Action," "Endangered Species Day," "World Ocean Day," and "Pollination Celebration."





immersive educational series includes events throughout the year such as "Spring into Action," "Endangered Species Day," "World Ocean Day," and "Pollination Celebration." The City Park Conservancy will receive funding to support a comprehensive aquatic restoration project to address environmental degradation of its historic lagoon and bayou system.





will receive funding to support a comprehensive aquatic restoration project to address environmental degradation of its historic lagoon and bayou system. Grounds Krewe will receive funding to support the Sustainable Throw Catalog, which promotes sustainable throws and aims to reduce the amount of landfill-bound waste produced during Mardi Gras parades.

Texas

The Liberty County Office of Emergency Management will re-establish degraded wetlands and coastal habitats while managing emergency management clean-up efforts.





will re-establish degraded wetlands and coastal habitats while managing emergency management clean-up efforts. The Mongomery County Food Bank is modernizing the HVAC system by replacing older units with high efficiency units.





is modernizing the HVAC system by replacing older units with high efficiency units. The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation will use funding to match federal and private investments in coast resilience in eastern Texas. The foundation will implement nature-based solutions to reduce risks from coastal hazards on the local community and improve habitat for fish and wildlife.

Since the Environmental Initiatives Fund was established in 2001, Entergy shareholders have invested nearly $45 million in environmentally beneficial projects and programs. The fund also contributes to Entergy's leadership role as an advocate for and contributor to solutions to our most critical environmental challenges.

View the list of grantees and learn more about Entergy's Environmental Initiatives Fund on our website.

2026 requests for proposals now open

If you or someone you know has a project idea that promotes conservation, energy efficiency or delivers other environmental benefits, encourage them to review the Environmental Initiatives Fund's 26th request for proposals for funding on our website. Applications are due May 31 no later than midnight Central Time.

About Entergy

Entergy generates, transmits and distributes electricity to power life for more than 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're focused on keeping costs for our customers as low as possible while providing reliable energy that our communities count on. We're also investing in growth for the future with a more resilient, cleaner energy system that includes nuclear, modern natural gas, renewable energy generation and storage. As a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship, we deliver more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to the communities we serve through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at Entergy.com and connect with @Entergy on social media.

SOURCE Entergy Corporation