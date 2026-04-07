Entergy's 2025 Performance Report highlights growth, reliability and customer-driven initiatives

NEW ORLEANS, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Entergy today announced the publishing of its 2025 Performance Report, "Energy for a Better Future," detailing the company's achievements last year and the strategic priorities guiding its path forward on behalf of customers and communities. The report includes financial performance as well as updates on local economic development, environmental stewardship, support for the communities we serve and governance practices that support positive outcomes for all stakeholders.

"After a dynamic and productive 2025, Entergy continues to advance the energy solutions our customers and communities depend on," said Drew Marsh, Entergy chair and chief executive officer. "From modernizing the electric grid to expanding generation resources, we are committed to partnering with our stakeholders to shape a more resilient and sustainable energy future."

Highlights from 2025 include:

Driving growth in our region. We are an engaged partner in economic development for our region, helping attract or expand 85 economic projects last year. These projects represent a capital investment in local communities by companies totaling more than $77 billion and more than 12,000 new jobs. In support of that growth, we added electric service agreements totaling more than 3.5 gigawatts last year.

Maintaining a resilient power grid. We're actively at work on projects designed to deliver more reliable power — fewer outages and faster restoration when needed — to our customers. Through the end of 2025, our operating companies have invested more than $800 million in approved accelerated resilience projects.

Strengthening affordability for our customers. We are committed to keeping bills as low as possible for all our customers, especially for those who struggle financially. We promote energy efficiency initiatives that help individual customers save money by reducing their usage. This includes energy audits, incentives, rebates and products to make people's homes or businesses more energy efficient. Our Bill Toolkit empowers customers with resources and available assistance options to help them more easily manage their energy bills.

Empowering our communities. Giving back to our communities, and empowering them, is at the core of our mission. Our focus on corporate social responsibility last year made a meaningful difference in the lives of our customers and communities, resulting in an economic impact of more than $145 million across our service area. Our dedicated employees were vital to this success, contributing 169,000 hours of volunteer service, valued at $5.8 million. That highlight of our commitment was reinforced by being recognized by Points of Light as an honoree of The Civic 50 for the 10th consecutive year, leading the way in employee volunteerism and community investment.

Delivering on our financial commitments. Our 2025 adjusted earnings per share was $3.91, in the top half of our guidance range. We are investing in our power delivery system to improve reliability and resilience, and we are expanding our clean, modern generation to support rapidly growing industrial load and the clean energy goals necessary for our customers.

Explore the report to read about our progress and learn how we're delivering energy for a better future.

About Entergy

Entergy (NYSE: ETR) generates, transmits and distributes electricity to power life for more than 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're focused on keeping costs for our customers as low as possible while providing reliable energy that our communities count on. We're also investing in growth for the future with a more resilient, cleaner energy system that includes modern natural gas, nuclear and renewable energy generation. As a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship, we deliver more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to the communities we serve through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at Entergy.com and connect with @Entergy on social media.

SOURCE Entergy Corporation