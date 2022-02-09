Entergy Mississippi Awards ICF $20 Million Energy Efficiency Contract Extension

FAIRFAX, Va., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Entergy Mississippi, LLC (EML) has recently awarded global consulting and digital services provider ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) a $20 million contract extension to expand implementation of its residential and commercial energy efficiency portfolios.

ICF will deliver turnkey services for the utility's programs, including marketing, customer support, data analytics, program management, customer engagement and more. ICF will also deliver new energy efficiency programs for residential customers as well as retro-commissioning for commercial and small business customers.

"For over eight years, ICF has served as a strategic partner to EML, bringing new innovations to help the utility optimize and expand on its programs," said Anne Choate, ICF senior vice president and energy, environment and infrastructure lead. "We are excited to continue our partnership with EML to help Mississippi's commercial and residential customers save even more on their monthly energy bills and improve the efficiency of their businesses and homes."

With over three decades of experience developing award-winning demand-side management and energy efficiency programs that touch every phase of the program lifecycle, ICF applies advanced analytics and deep domain expertise to help utilities plan, design and implement best-in-class programs and portfolios.

Read more about ICF's energy efficiency services and how it helps clients meet their electrification and decarbonization goals.

