Pennsylvania Selects ICF for $64 Million Data Modernization Contract

Scalable Solution Will Drive Operational and Cost Efficiencies

RESTON, Va., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI), a leading global solutions and technology provider, was recently awarded a $64 million contract by the Pennsylvania Insurance Department to modernize and operate its environmental claims management system. The recompete contract has a five-year base period with one five-year option period.

ICF will build a scalable, modernized Fund Management System (FMS) to support the Pennsylvania Underground Storage Tank Indemnification Fund (PA USTIF). The company will migrate core FMS applications to the cloud to improve and accelerate service delivery. The new platform will leverage data and automation to streamline state workflows; improve performance, reliability and security; deliver real-time analytics; and drive operational and cost efficiencies.

"Leveraging our expertise in applied design, data and leading technologies, as well as environmental planning, we're working to simplify and optimize the delivery of government services," said David Birken, ICF senior vice president for digital modernization and experience. "We look forward to delivering a modernized, cohesive system that accelerates responsible and compliant management across Pennsylvania and improves health and environmental outcomes."

ICF combines technology solutions with local staff who have deep, industry-specific expertise to help state and local governments deliver more with less. Working with various states nationwide, ICF has achieved measurable results in building stronger, more resilient communities.

About ICF

ICF is a leading global solutions and technology provider with approximately 9,000 employees. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements

Statements that are not historical facts and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may concern our current expectations about our future results, plans, operations and prospects and involve certain risks, including those related to the government contracting industry generally; our particular business, including our dependence on contracts with U.S. federal government agencies; our ability to acquire and successfully integrate businesses; and various risks and uncertainties related to health epidemics, pandemics, and similar outbreaks. These and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements that are included in the "Risk Factors" section of our securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date hereof, and we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these statements in the future.

