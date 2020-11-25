Entergy Named a Top Sustainability Company for 19th Consecutive Year

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) has been recognized among the top 20% of companies in North America demonstrating sustainable business practices as noted by S&P Dow Jones Indices in its 2020 Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Entergy is one of only four companies in the electric utility sector named to the list. The index recognizes outstanding transparency and performance against a highly detailed framework of long-term economic, environmental and social criteria. Entergy is the only company in the sector to be included on the index for 19 consecutive years.

"The need for sustainability leadership is more critical now than ever before," said Leo Denault, Entergy's chairman and CEO. "Sustainability directly influences our ability to thrive, even in a year wrought with challenges, and enables us to deliver the desired outcomes for our customers, employees, communities and owners. As Entergy continues to build the premier utility, we are proud to be recognized by DJSI for our longstanding commitment to creating sustainable value for all our stakeholders."

An award-winning national leader in sustainability and environmental stewardship for two decades, Entergy announced in September 2020 its new climate commitment of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The company also recently announced a $1.4 billion capital plan to grow its renewable energy portfolio, adding more clean energy resources to its already industry-leading clean power generation portfolio.

The North America Index reflects the sustainability performance in 2019 of the top 20% of the 600 largest North American companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index. DJSI names sustainability leaders based on an assessment of environmental, social and economic criteria, including a company's ESG strategy, risk and opportunity management and performance. Entergy earned perfect scores in the areas of Materiality, Policy Influence, Environmental Reporting, Climate Strategy, Water-Related Risks and Social Reporting. The company also achieved top decile rankings in Corporate Governance, Codes of Business Conduct, Information Security/Cybersecurity & System Availability, Environmental Policy & Management Systems and Talent Attraction & Retention.

Entergy's 2019 Integrated Report, "Building The Premier Utility," details the company's sustainability leadership, actions and aspirations for the future. Some of the highlights of Entergy's ESG leadership in 2019 include:

Entergy's sustainability strategy contributed to the global objectives of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including Affordable and Clean Energy, Responsible Consumption and Production, Decent Work and Economic Growth, Climate Action, Life on Land, Clean Water and Sanitation and Partnerships for the Goals.

The company provided power to 2.9 million customers at some of the lowest average retail electric rates in the country.

Entergy helped communities attract more than 5,460 new jobs and nearly $18.2 billion in capital investment to its service territory in 2019. Through a five-year, $5 million workforce development initiative, Entergy has attracted 87 companies and helped create nearly 10,000 permanent new jobs across the region since 2016.

With an estimated 25% of customers living at or below the poverty level, Entergy contributed more than $17 million in shareholder-funded grants to more than 2,000 local nonprofit organizations to help ensure vibrant communities. Company employees and retirees logged close to 115,000 hours of volunteer service, valued at $3.75 million.

The company published a TCFD-aligned climate report and set a 2030 goal to reduce its carbon dioxide emissions rate by half the level it was in 2000.

Learn more about Entergy's sustainability story here and about this year's Dow Jones Sustainability Index here.

