Entergy to report second quarter 2026 financial results on July 29

NEW ORLEANS, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Entergy will report its second quarter 2026 financial results before the market opens Wednesday, July 29.

Drew Marsh, chair and chief executive officer, and Kimberly Fontan, executive vice president and chief financial officer, invite you to listen to a live webcast discussion of Entergy's quarterly business update and financial results at 10 a.m. Central Time that day. The webcast may be accessed by visiting Entergy's website at investors.entergy.com or by dialing 888-440-4149, conference ID 9024832.

The presentation materials will be available on Entergy's website before the market opens on the day of the call. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on Entergy's Investor Relations website at investors.entergy.com. From time to time, Entergy posts new and/or revised materials on its website and on social media and may do so in connection with this event.

About Entergy

Entergy (NYSE: ETR) generates, transmits and distributes electricity to power life for more than 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're focused on keeping costs for our customers as low as possible while providing reliable energy that our communities count on. We're also investing in growth for the future with a more resilient, cleaner energy system that includes modern natural gas, nuclear and renewable energy generation. As a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship, we deliver more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to the communities we serve through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at Entergy.com and connect with @Entergy on social media.

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SOURCE Entergy Corporation