Enteris BioPharma Appoints Gary A. Shangold, MD, as Chief Medical Officer

BOONTON, N.J., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enteris BioPharma, Inc., a biotechnology company developing innovative drug products built around its proprietary delivery technologies and a wholly-owned subsidiary of SWK Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: SWKH), today announced the hiring of Gary A. Shangold, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). With nearly 30 years of biopharmaceutical experience, Dr. Shangold joins Enteris as the company seeks to expand its external, partner-driven programs built around its proprietary oral peptide delivery platform, Peptelligence®, as well as its internal pipeline of reformulations.

"Adding a biopharmaceutical executive of Gary's caliber so soon after our acquisition by SWK Holdings is a tremendous achievement for Enteris and our mission to be the industry leader in developing oral tablet formulations of peptides and other molecules with low oral bioavailability or permeability," said Brian Zietsman, President and Chief Financial Officer of Enteris. "Gary brings to Enteris an unmatched blend of executive experience and drug development, regulatory and commercialization expertise, including numerous INDs, NDAs and FDA approvals. As CMO, Gary will be responsible for the advancement of Enteris' external and internal programs, as well as the development of new licensing and partnership opportunities that leverage our Peptelligence platform."

During Dr. Shangold's nearly 30 year career in the biopharmaceutical industry, he has demonstrated an ability to successfully apply his expertise to multiple companies and development opportunities, spanning early-stage to globally-established companies and pre-clinical to commercially-approved drug programs. In addition to his position as CMO of Enteris, Dr. Shangold currently serves as the CEO of InteguRx Therapeutics, a company he founded to develop transdermal pharmaceutical products, including INTX 231, a patented transdermal therapeutic for the treatment of nausea and vomiting in pregnancy and other indications. Dr. Shangold is also President of Convivotech, a consultancy to life sciences companies.

Previously, Dr. Shangold held several senior roles in large biopharmaceutical companies, including a 10-year span at Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceutical R&D, where he held leadership positions in Clinical Research and Regulatory Affairs, and as Medical Director of Ob/Gyn/Infertility at Serono Labs. He has also held leadership positions in smaller biotechnology companies. As Chief Medical Officer and Executive VP for R&D at Xanodyne Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Shangold was responsible for clinical, non-clinical, and pharmaceutical development, as well as medical and regulatory affairs. He also served as President and CEO of NovaDel Pharma, a publicly-traded specialty pharma company.

"I believe that Enteris, with the support of SWK Holdings, is on the cusp of what could be a transformative opportunity," said Dr. Shangold. "Having built a career identifying opportunities and developing drug products that utilize novel formulations and delivery technologies, I believe that Enteris' Peptelligence platform could hold the key to enhancing myriad drug products and treatment paradigms by enabling the oral delivery of peptides and other difficult-to-dose therapeutics, which, today, can only be administered via injection. I greatly look forward to working with Brian and the Enteris team to cultivate Peptelligence-driven licensing and development partners, while also potentially identifying additional drug delivery technologies that are complementary to Peptelligence and could enable Enteris to target an even wider array of deal opportunities."

In addition to his industry experience, Dr. Shangold spent a decade in academia, on the faculty of The University of Chicago Pritzker School of Medicine, and then later at Massachusetts General Hospital and the Harvard School of Medicine. He has previously served as President of the American Academy of Pharmaceutical Physicians, and as Chair of the Association of Clinical Research Professionals, a 14,000-member nonprofit dedicated to excellence and professionalism in clinical research globally.

Dr. Shangold completed an Ob/Gyn residency at Jackson Memorial Hospital / University of Miami and a fellowship in Reproductive Endocrinology at the L.A. County / University of Southern California Medical Center. He received a B.A. in Social Behavior from the University of Pennsylvania, and an MD from the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons.

Enteris BioPharma, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SWK Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: SWKH) offering innovative formulation solutions utilizing its proprietary drug delivery technology, Peptelligence®. The technology has been the subject of numerous feasibility studies and active development programs, several of which are in late stage clinical development. Additionally, Enteris BioPharma is advancing an internal product pipeline of oral tablet reformulations of drug products that address significant treatment opportunities for which there is no oral delivery option. Enteris BioPharma's most advanced internal product candidate, Ovarest® (oral leuprolide tablet), is an oral peptide being developed for the treatment of endometriosis. TobrateTM (oral tobramycin tablet) is also being developed by Enteris BioPharma for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infection (uUTI). A third internal compound, octreotide, is currently in preclinical development. For more information on Enteris BioPharma and its proprietary oral delivery technology, please visit http://www.EnterisBioPharma.com.

