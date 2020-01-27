Enteris BioPharma Receives 2019 Best of Boonton Award

BOONTON, N.J., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enteris BioPharma, Inc., a biotechnology company developing innovative drug products built around its proprietary delivery technologies and a wholly-owned subsidiary of SWK Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: SWKH), announced that it has received the 2019 Best of Boonton Award in the Pharmaceutical Company category from the Boonton Award Program. The award was given in recognition of Enteris' transformational 2019 and continued growth since 2013 from start-up to the industry leader in enabling the oral delivery of peptide and small molecule therapeutics.

The annual "Best of Boonton" award program recognizes the achievements of companies located in and around Boonton, NJ, that enhance the positive image of small businesses through service to their customers and the broader community. The organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.

"We are honored to receive the 2019 Best of Boonton award, which caps a transformative year for Enteris, highlighted by our acquisition by SWK Holdings and our licensing agreement with Cara Therapeutics," said Brian Zietsman, President and CFO of Enteris BioPharma. "Since our founding in 2013, Enteris has established itself as the industry leader in enabling the safe and efficacious oral delivery of peptides and other molecules with low oral bioavailability via our proprietary Peptelligence® platform. Boonton has been our home during our entire existence as a company, and we look forward to being a pillar of the business community for many years to come."

About Enteris BioPharma

Enteris BioPharma, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SWK Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq: SWKH) offering innovative formulation solutions utilizing its proprietary drug delivery technology, Peptelligence®. The technology has been the subject of numerous feasibility studies and active development programs, several of which are in late stage clinical development. Additionally, Enteris BioPharma is advancing an internal product pipeline of oral tablet reformulations of drug products that address significant treatment opportunities for which there is no oral delivery option. Enteris BioPharma's most advanced internal product candidate, Ovarest® (oral leuprolide tablet), is an oral peptide being developed for the treatment of endometriosis. Tobrate™ (oral tobramycin tablet) is also being developed by Enteris BioPharma for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infection (uUTI). A third internal compound, octreotide, is currently in preclinical development. For more information on Enteris BioPharma and its proprietary oral delivery technology, please visit http://www.EnterisBioPharma.com.

SOURCE Enteris BioPharma, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.enterisbiopharma.com

