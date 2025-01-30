EnterOne Acquires TLG Learning, Expanding IT Training Across North America

RESTON, Va., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EnterOne, a Trainocate company and global leader in IT training, has acquired TLG Learning, a premier corporate IT training provider based in Bellevue, Washington. This strategic acquisition expands EnterOne's vendor-certified training solutions, strengthens its U.S. West Coast presence, and enhances operations and sales capabilities.

With over 30 years of experience, TLG Learning is renowned for its wide range of vendor-certified courses, including AWS, Microsoft, F5 Networks, Cisco, VMware, ITIL and more. TLG Learning, a Trainocate Company, is recognized as an AWS Advanced Training Partner for North America, has been named the AWS Global Training Partner of the Year for three consecutive years (2022–2024), and a Top IT Training Company of the Year for four consecutive years through Training Industry. TLG Learning's dedication to supporting diverse learners enriches EnterOne's offerings and expands its reach. The partnership will deliver unparalleled resources and expertise to help clients adapt and thrive in the ever-evolving digital economy.

"This acquisition represents an exciting opportunity to provide more multi-vendor training solutions for our customers and partners," said Anthony Hamilton, CEO of EnterOne. "TLG Learning's legacy of excellence aligns seamlessly with our mission to empower IT professionals globally."

By combining EnterOne's global reach with TLG Learning's expertise, the partnership will offer an expanded portfolio of courses and certifications tailored to meet the evolving needs of IT professionals across North America.

"Joining EnterOne allows us to expand our capabilities and provide even greater value to our clients," said Rick Flath, Senior Partner Manager at TLG Learning. "We're excited to enhance our offerings and deepen expertise in emerging technologies."

This acquisition reinforces EnterOne's commitment to driving professional growth, supporting digital transformation, and empowering the IT workforce to excel in today's competitive global environment.

About EnterOne:

EnterOne is a global IT training and services provider specializing in advanced technology education. Known for innovative solutions in Cisco, VMware, AWS, and Microsoft, EnterOne equips professionals worldwide with skills in emerging technologies like AI, cloud, and cybersecurity.

About TLG Learning:

Based in Bellevue, Washington, TLG Learning, a Trainocate Company, is a leading corporate IT training provider with over 30 years of experience. EnterOne's acquisition of TLG Learning did not include TLGITCareers.com , which continues as a career training business unit of Technology Learning Group, Inc.

For more information, visit EnterOne and TLG Learning.

SOURCE EnterOne