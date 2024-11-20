Course, provided courtesy of Enterprise, helps licensed professionals stay informed about rental reimbursement coverage.

ST. LOUIS, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise and A.D. Banker today announced they're relaunching a continuing education course about rental reimbursement coverage for insurance professionals. The refreshed course includes new data and is now available in an on-demand, online format. With costs covered by Enterprise, the course offers a free opportunity for insurance professionals to complete credits toward retaining their license when using the Enterprise enrollment page, keeping agents informed on the latest insights and best practices, while equipping them with the knowledge necessary to sell rental reimbursement coverage.

Enterprise, A.D. Banker announce refreshed continuing education course for insurance professionals.

"Enterprise strives to cultivate meaningful partnerships that help strengthen our industry and improve the experience for customers who need help after they've been in a car accident," said Yvette Burke, Vice President, Global Sales, Replacement and Leisure Division at Enterprise Mobility. "We are happy to collaborate with A.D. Banker to provide this continuing education course for insurance professionals to enhance skills, provide value to policyholders and stay ahead in their industry."

Insurance agents play a key role in educating policyholders about the importance of rental reimbursement coverage. In fact, an Enterprise study from 2022 showed that 60% of participants learned about rental reimbursement coverage from insurance agents. The course discusses rental reimbursement coverage, as it relates to:

Pertinent automotive claims statistics

Current client challenges and impact on customer satisfaction

Policy and endorsement language provisions

"As an industry leader in insurance continuing education, A.D. Banker brings 45 years of experience to our partnership with Enterprise. Customers come to A.D. Banker trusting our continuing education content to be immediately impactful for their current clients and future prospects. We are thrilled that Enterprise has, once again, delivered cutting-edge research to stand behind the growing need for this auto policy endorsement," says Dan Harris, Chief Revenue Officer and President, Career Certified, parent brand to A.D. Banker.

The course is available now: www.enterprise.com/cecourse

State of Rental Reimbursement/Collision Repair Industry

Rental reimbursement coverage is widely available and offered by most major auto insurance companies but is often overlooked by policyholders. According to that same 2022 Enterprise study, only 41% of eligible policyholders have rental reimbursement coverage, even though 59% of drivers say they're willing to pay more to ensure their out-of-pocket costs are covered during a claim. Ensuring policyholders are adequately covered for their vehicle replacement needs can make all the difference in customer retention and satisfaction.

Adequate coverage is especially important as length of repairs continues to exceed pre-pandemic levels. The latest data from Enterprise shows it can take more than 16 days in the U.S. for collision-related repairs due to factors including supply chain issues, parts delays and labor challenges. Rental reimbursement coverage helps cover the cost of a rental car, minimizing the inconvenience and reducing frustration during what can already be a stressful time for policyholders.

For more information about rental reimbursement coverage, visit enterprise.com/agentresources.

About Enterprise Mobility

Enterprise Mobility is a leading provider of mobility solutions including car rental, fleet management, flexible vehicle hire, carsharing, vanpooling, truck rental, luxury rental, retail car sales and vehicle subscription, as well as other transportation technology services and solutions, to make travel easier and more convenient for customers. Enterprise Mobility, inclusive of its subsidiaries and franchisees, and affiliate, Enterprise Fleet Management, manage a diverse fleet of more than 2.4 million vehicles through an integrated network of over 9,500 fully staffed neighborhood and airport rental locations in more than 90 countries and territories. Privately held by the Taylor family of St. Louis, Enterprise Mobility manages the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo brands.

About A.D. Banker & Company

For more than 44 years, Insurance and Securities Pre-licensing candidates have trusted A.D. Banker to provide them with the information needed to pass insurance and FINRA licensing exams. Courses are cross-referenced with the exam content outline to assure candidates receive what they need to know to produce outstanding results for Life & Health, Property & Casualty, Adjuster, and Securities exams. Content is presented through multiple, specialized modes of learning, online multimedia courses, and live webinars. As students progress through the material, the customer care team provides friendly, responsive support to make the road to licensing easier. Once licensed, producers can meet their Continuing Education requirements while satisfying state-specific requirements via classes, webinars, or online self-study courses. Learn more at ADBanker.com. A.D. Banker is part of the Career Certified family of educators. Learn more at CareerCertified.com.

SOURCE Enterprise Mobility and A.D. Banker & Company