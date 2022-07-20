Enterprise and Industrial Autonomy Market Report 2022-2027: Digital Twins a Key Capability to Realize the Vision for Industry 4.0

DUBLIN, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enterprise and Industrial Autonomy: 5G and Beyond, AIoT, Cloud Robotics, Digital Twins and Teleoperation 2022 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Select Research Findings:

The global market for IoT data as service solutions will reach $9.13B USD by 2027

by 2027 Cloud robotics as a service use cases will increase over 70% due to teleoperations solutions

Global 5G in cloud robotics market will reach $10.6 billion by 2028, growing at 79.2% CAGR

by 2028, growing at 79.2% CAGR Cellular is the largest connectivity technology with 49.5% of the total cloud robotics market

Peer-based is the largest implementation method with 44% of the total cloud robotics market

Robotics as a Service is the largest business model with 43.3% of the total cloud robotics market

Digital twinning will become standard feature/functionality for IoT Application Enablement by 2028

Just as 5G took shape after several years of R&D focused on "beyond 4G" (B4G) technologies, the ICT industry is in a similar situation with sixth-generation (6G) wireless as leading organizations begin to focus on B5G market opportunities. While it is no secret that AI is rapidly becoming integrated into many aspects of ICT, many do not understand the full extent of how it will transform communications, applications, content, and commerce. For example, the use of AI for decision-making in IoT and data analytics will be crucial for efficient and effective smart city solutions in terms of decision-making.



The convergence of AI and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies and solutions (AIoT) is leading to "thinking" networks and systems that are becoming increasingly more capable of solving a wide range of problems across a diverse number of industry verticals. AI adds value to IoT through machine learning and improved decision-making. IoT adds value to AI through connectivity, signaling, and data exchange.



Cloud robotics is distinguished from the general field of electromechanical automation through its use of teleoperation as well as reliance upon various cloud computing technologies such as computing and storage as well as the emerging cloud-based business models enabling robotics-as-a-service. In addition, cloud robotics will benefit greatly from edge computing technologies, such as Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), as well as the commercial introduction of 5G New Radio (5GNR) technologies based on millimeter-wave (mmWave) frequencies.



The digital twin of a physical asset can provide data about its status such as its physical state and disposition. Conversely, a digital object may be used to manipulate and control a real-world asset by way of teleoperation. The publisher of this report sees this form of cyber-physical connectivity, signaling, and control as a key capability to realize the vision for Industry 4.0 to fully digitize production, servitization, and the `as a service` model for products.



Teleoperation and telerobotics are both supported by ICT infrastructure including broadband communications, sensors, machine-to-machine (M2M) communications, and various IoT technologies. The combination of teleoperations, M2M/IoT, and 5G communications will enable entirely new use cases for robotics, supported by cloud-based robotics as a service business model.



Key Topics Covered:



5G and Beyond 5G Technology, Infrastructure, and Devices 2022 - 2030



1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Introduction



3.0 5G Technology and Solutions



4.0 5G Applications and Services



5.0 5G Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022 - 2030



6.0 Beyond 5G Technology and Solutions

7.0 Beyond 5G Company and Organization Analysis



8.0 Beyond 5G Regional and Country Analysis



9.0 Beyond 5G Market Analysis and Forecasts 2025 - 2030



10.0 Conclusions and Recommendations



Artificial Intelligence of Things Solutions by AIoT Market Applications and Services in and Industry Verticals 2022 - 2027



1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Introduction



3.0 AIoT Technology and Market



4.0 AIoT Applications Analysis



5.0 Analysis of Important AIoT Companies



6.0 AIoT Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022 - 2027



7.0 Conclusions and Recommendations



Cloud Robotics Market by Technology, Robot Type, Hardware, Software, Services, Infrastructure and Cloud Deployment Types, and Industry Verticals 2022 - 2027



1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Introduction



3.0 Cloud Robotics Enabling Technologies



4.0 Cloud Robotics Ecosystem Analysis



5.0 Cloud Robotics Market Drivers and Challenges



6.0 Company Analysis



7.0 Cloud Robotics Market Forecast 2022 - 2027



8.0 Drone Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022 - 2027



9.0 Conclusions and Recommendations



Digital Twins Market by Technology, Twinning Type, Cyber-to-Physical Solutions, Use Cases and Applications in Industry Verticals 2022 - 2027



1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Introduction



3.0 Digital Twins Company Assessment



4.0 Digital Twins Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022 to 2027



5.0 Conclusions and Recommendations



Teleoperation and Telerobotics Market by Technologies, Solutions, and Applications for Enterprise and Industrial Automation 2022 - 2027



1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Introduction



3.0 Technology and Application Analysis



4.0 Company Analysis



5.0 Teleoperations and Telerobotics Market Analysis and Forecast 2022 - 2027



6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations



