Enterprise Application Support Teams Risk Falling Behind Cloud Delivery Without Skill Realignment, Says Info-Tech Research Group

As organizations modernize enterprise applications and shift from on-premises systems to cloud and hybrid environments, traditional support models are struggling to keep pace. Info-Tech Research Group's newly published blueprint, Right-Size Your Enterprise Application Support Team, explains why effective right-sizing depends on workload data, role clarity, sourcing decisions, and skill realignment rather than headcount changes alone. The resource provides a three-phase roadmap to help IT leaders improve support performance, control costs, and connect application support operations to business outcomes.

ARLINGTON, Va., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Organizations running enterprise applications such as ERP, CRM, and HRIS platforms are facing mounting pressure as cloud and hybrid environments reshape how support work is delivered, staffed, and measured. According to new findings from Info-Tech Research Group, many organizations continue to rely on support models designed for traditional on-premises environments, creating operational inefficiencies, unclear ownership, and service gaps. To help IT leaders adapt, the global IT research and advisory firm has published its blueprint, Right-Size Your Enterprise Application Support Team, which provides a structured framework to align staffing, sourcing, skills, and performance measures with real workload demand.

Info-Tech Research Group’s Three-Phase Methodology for Right-Sizing Application Support Teams (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

The firm's insights show that transitioning to cloud and hybrid environments is changing the nature of application support work. Frequent vendor-driven updates, shared responsibility models, growing integration complexity, and new automation capabilities are forcing organizations to rethink traditional support structures. Without a clear understanding of workload demand, role responsibilities, vendor coordination, and emerging skill requirements, many organizations risk becoming overstaffed in legacy areas while still lacking the cloud capabilities needed to support the business.

"Right-sizing application support teams isn't about cutting staff. It's about aligning skills, roles, and ownership with how applications actually operate today," says Pooja Khandelwal, Senior Research Analyst in the Data and Applications practice at Info-Tech Research Group. "Organizations that take a structured, data-driven approach can eliminate guesswork, improve service quality, and build application support teams that scale with the business."

Info-Tech's Three-Phase Methodology for Right-Sizing Application Support Teams

The Right-Size Your Enterprise Application Support Team blueprint outlines a clear, three-phase methodology to help organizations move from reactive staffing decisions to a support model grounded in workload data, role clarity, sourcing discipline, and measurable outcomes. The three phases include:

Phase 1: Understand the Support Needs

IT leaders, support managers, and key stakeholders define support requirements, identify workload drivers, assess operational challenges, and map the roles and competencies needed to support evolving enterprise application environments. This phase helps organizations establish clarity around responsibilities, skill gaps, and support priorities.

Phase 2: Design the Support Team

Organizations determine the most appropriate support structure and sourcing strategy by evaluating which roles should remain internal, be outsourced, or follow a hybrid model. This process helps align support tiers, reporting structures, governance, and vendor relationships with long-term operational goals.

Phase 3: Estimate Resource Requirements

Using historical ticket data, workload patterns, and staffing calculators, organizations estimate the number of resources required to support current and future operational demand. This phase also establishes key performance indicators (KPIs) that connect support operations to measurable business outcomes such as response times, productivity, and service quality.

By taking a structured, data-driven approach to application support, organizations can reduce operational inefficiencies, improve service responsiveness, and better prepare teams for the growing complexity of cloud and hybrid environments. Beyond staffing optimization, Info-Tech's blueprint emphasizes the importance of balancing automation, vendor management, governance, and workforce development to create sustainable support operations.

For timely and exclusive commentary from Info-Tech's experts, including Pooja Khandelwal, and access to the complete Right-Size Your Enterprise Application Support Team blueprint, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is the "get things done" partner for over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing leaders worldwide. The fastest growing research and advisory firm, Info-Tech enables leaders to make well-informed decisions and transform their organizations through AI, strategic foresight, step-by-step methodologies, practical tools, industry-leading advisory, and training programs. For nearly 30 years, tens of thousands of private and public organizations have trusted Info-Tech to lead their most important initiatives through periods of change and deliver outcomes that truly matter.

To learn more about Info-Tech's HR research and advisory services, visit McLean & Company, and for data-driven software buying insights and vendor evaluations, visit the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

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SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group