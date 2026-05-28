Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas to Feature IT Playbook Sessions on Achieving IT Excellence

With AI initiatives moving deeper into enterprise operations, CIOs are under pressure to strengthen the IT capabilities that make execution, scalability, and measurable value possible. At Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas, June 9 to 11 at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino, Info-Tech Research Group will feature interactive IT Playbook sessions on infrastructure and operations, enterprise architecture, and data and analytics to help leaders prioritize improvement efforts and build practical roadmaps for IT excellence.

LAS VEGAS, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Info-Tech Research Group has announced a series of IT Playbook Deep Dive sessions for Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas, taking place June 9 to 11 at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino. Centered on the event theme Agentic IT: From Hype to Value, the sessions will help CIOs and IT domain leaders build the operating disciplines needed to translate technology ambition into measurable organizational outcomes.

At Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas, June 9 to 11 at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino, Info-Tech Research Group will feature interactive IT Playbook sessions, workshops, and panels to help leaders prioritize improvement efforts and build practical roadmaps for IT excellence. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

Many organizations are pursuing agentic AI, automation, and new digital operating models, yet IT leaders are finding that value depends on more than emerging technology adoption. Core IT functions such as infrastructure and operations, enterprise architecture, and data and analytics must be able to operate with greater alignment, maturity, and execution discipline. When these domains remain disconnected, technology investments can become misaligned, delivery can become inefficient, and teams can lose focus on where resources are needed most.

Info-Tech's IT Playbooks provide structured, step-by-step frameworks designed to help technology leaders improve IT performance systematically. The IT Playbook sessions at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas will give attendees an opportunity to explore how to apply those methodologies within their own environments, identify priority actions, and begin building roadmaps that move IT teams from reactive problem-solving toward proactive, value-focused execution.

"Agentic IT can only create value when the capabilities behind it are strong enough to support execution," says Info-Tech Research Group's Chief Research Officer, Gord Harrison. "Infrastructure and operations, enterprise architecture, and data and analytics are not secondary concerns. They are the capabilities that determine whether organizations can scale innovation, reduce friction, and turn ambition into measurable outcomes. The IT Playbook sessions at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 are designed to help leaders focus their efforts, prioritize what matters, and make systematic progress."

IT Playbook Sessions at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas

The IT Playbook Deep Dive sessions at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas will provide CIOs and IT leaders with hands-on guidance for applying Info-Tech's 12-step Playbook methodologies across critical IT domains. Each session is designed to help participants assess where improvement is needed, understand how the Playbook applies to their environment, and develop a prioritized roadmap for action. Featured sessions include:

I&O Playbook Deep Dive: How to Systematically Achieve IT Excellence in Infrastructure & Operations

In this interactive workshop, participants will explore the methodology behind Info-Tech's Infrastructure & Operations Playbook and learn how to apply it to their unique environments. The session will help attendees identify practical next steps to improve I&O maturity, prioritize initiatives, and shift infrastructure and operations from reactive firefighting to forward-driving performance.



Speaker: Natalie Sansone, Research Director, Info-Tech Research Group



In this interactive workshop, participants will explore the methodology behind Info-Tech's and learn how to apply it to their unique environments. The session will help attendees identify practical next steps to improve I&O maturity, prioritize initiatives, and shift infrastructure and operations from reactive firefighting to forward-driving performance. Speaker: Natalie Sansone, Research Director, Info-Tech Research Group EA Playbook Deep Dive: How to Systematically Achieve IT Excellence in Enterprise Architecture

This session will guide participants through the Enterprise Architecture Playbook , with a focus on helping EA leaders connect architecture practices to business outcomes, improve decision-making, and support enterprise-wide technology alignment. Attendees will gain a deeper understanding of the Playbook methodology and leave with a prioritized roadmap for strengthening EA's role as a driver of value.



Speaker: Nitin Varshney, Senior Technical Counselor, Info-Tech Research Group





This session will guide participants through the , with a focus on helping EA leaders connect architecture practices to business outcomes, improve decision-making, and support enterprise-wide technology alignment. Attendees will gain a deeper understanding of the Playbook methodology and leave with a prioritized roadmap for strengthening EA's role as a driver of value. Speaker: Nitin Varshney, Senior Technical Counselor, Info-Tech Research Group Data Playbook Deep Dive: How to Systematically Achieve IT Excellence in Data & Analytics

During the Data & Analytics Playbook workshop, participants will examine how to apply Info-Tech's methodology to improve data practices, strengthen governance, and support more trusted decision-making. The session will help attendees identify priority actions to advance data and analytics maturity and build a roadmap that connects data efforts more directly to enterprise goals.



Speaker: Sherwick Min, Technical Counselor, Info-Tech Research Group

The IT Playbook sessions reflect a broader message at Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas: realizing value from agentic IT requires disciplined execution across the functions that support technology delivery. Through analyst-led workshops, interactive discussions, and one-on-one engagement opportunities, attendees will gain practical insights into how to strengthen IT foundations and build more resilient, value-driven organizations.

Further updates on Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas will be shared in the coming weeks. Follow Info-Tech Research Group on LinkedIn and X for updates.

Media Passes for Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas

Media professionals, including journalists, podcasters, and influencers, are invited to attend Info-Tech LIVE 2026 in Las Vegas to gain exclusive access to research, content, and interviews with industry leaders. For those unable to attend in person, Info-Tech offers a digital pass option, providing access to live-streamed keynotes, select sessions, and virtual interviews with speakers and analysts.

Media professionals looking to apply for in-person or digital passes can contact [email protected] to secure their spot and cover the latest advancements in IT for their audiences.

Exhibitor Opportunities

Exhibitors are also invited to be part of Info-Tech LIVE and showcase their products and services to a highly engaged audience of IT decision-makers. For more information about becoming an Info-Tech LIVE exhibitor, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading and fastest-growing research and advisory firms, serving over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing professionals around the globe. As a trusted product and service leader, the company delivers unbiased, highly relevant research and industry-leading advisory support to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide everything they need, from actionable tools to expert guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

To learn more about Info-Tech's HR research and advisory services, visit McLean & Company, and for data-driven software buying insights and vendor evaluations, visit the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software, and hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group