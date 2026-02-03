Enterprise Architecture Frameworks Fail Without Cadence and Execution, Says Info-Tech Research Group in New Playbook

With enterprise architecture teams facing growing pressure to demonstrate business value, legacy frameworks often stall when they are not embedded into day-to-day execution. Insights from Info-Tech Research Group show that EA efforts frequently break down due to unclear ownership, inconsistent cadence, and weak integration with operational rhythms. The firm's newly released Enterprise Architecture Playbook provides a 12-step, calendar-aligned, execution-focused model to help EA leaders operationalize architecture and sustain impact.

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Enterprise architecture is intended to guide long-term decision-making, reduce risk, and align technology with business priorities, yet many EA practices struggle to move beyond conceptual influence. According to recent insights from Info-Tech Research Group, EA teams are often pulled into reactive support work, disconnected from delivery cycles, or perceived as blockers rather than enablers when architecture is not run with clear cadence and accountability.

To address this challenge, the global research and advisory firm has published The Enterprise Architecture Playbook, a strategic resource designed to help enterprise architects shift EA from an abstract function into a repeatable operating model. The playbook introduces a structured, calendar-aligned approach that embeds architecture into governance, portfolio planning, and execution workflows, enabling EA leaders to sustain progress throughout the year rather than relying on one-off initiatives.

"Enterprise architecture does not fail because frameworks are flawed; it fails when execution is left to chance," says Info-Tech Research Group's Chief Enterprise Architect and VP of Global Services, Andy Neill. "Without cadence, clear ownership, and integration into how decisions are actually made, EA quickly loses relevance. EA leaders need a way to run architecture as a system, not just define it."

Why Enterprise Architecture Efforts Commonly Stall

Despite widespread adoption of EA frameworks, Info-Tech's findings indicate that many EA practices struggle to deliver consistent value due to structural and operational gaps, including:

These challenges often sideline EA during execution, limiting its ability to influence priorities, reduce complexity, or mitigate risk.

Info-Tech's 12-Step Playbook for Systematic EA Execution

To help EA leaders overcome these barriers, Info-Tech's Enterprise Architecture Playbook outlines a 12-step, calendar-aligned model that structures EA work across strategy, governance, skills development, solution design, and operational alignment.

The playbook is designed to help EA leaders:

Establish clear ownership and accountability for EA services by defining responsibility for each architectural activity and decision across the year

by defining responsibility for each architectural activity and decision across the year Embed architecture into governance, intake, and portfolio decisions so EA input occurs early, consistently, and with decision-making authority

so EA input occurs early, consistently, and with decision-making authority Balance strategic direction with operational agility by aligning long-term architecture goals with month-by-month execution priorities

by aligning long-term architecture goals with month-by-month execution priorities Measure progress using defined metrics tied to business outcomes, enabling EA leaders to demonstrate value beyond documentation

tied to business outcomes, enabling EA leaders to demonstrate value beyond documentation Delegate effectively while maintaining architectural coherence through shared standards, guardrails, review rhythms, and active architectural coaching

By organizing EA activities around a predictable cadence, The Enterprise Architecture Playbook enables enterprise architects to move from reactive support to sustained influence across the organization. Info-Tech's playbook reflects a growing shift in how architecture decisions are made, with decision authority increasingly delegated beyond the core EA team. In this environment, enterprise architects play a critical role as mentors and coaches, providing oversight, guidance, and guardrails to ensure architectural integrity while enabling faster, decentralized decision-making. Rather than positioning EA as a standalone discipline, the playbook reinforces enterprise architecture as a shared organizational capability that supports execution, risk management, and long-term transformation.

Info-Tech's playbook also includes structured guidance, supporting research, and practical deliverables aligned to each step, enabling EA leaders to apply insights incrementally and sustain improvement over time.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Info-Tech's experts, including Andy Neill, and full access to The Enterprise Architecture Playbook: 12 Steps to Systematically Achieve Enterprise Architecture Excellence, please contact [email protected].

