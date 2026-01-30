Top Software Solutions Driving Productivity in 2025, Ranked by Info-Tech Research Group

As organizations navigate tighter budgets, leaner teams, and rising performance expectations, productivity has emerged as a critical priority. The 2025 Productivity Champions, based on verified end-user feedback from SoftwareReviews, identify software solutions that enable organizations to make better use of time and resources. These solutions support faster execution and improved efficiency across business functions.

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - The top ten software solutions recognized as Productivity Champions in 2025 have been identified based on verified end-user feedback from Info-Tech Research Group's SoftwareReviews platform. The rankings spotlight solutions that consistently help teams work more efficiently, streamline workflows, and improve day-to-day operations. Selected from hundreds of software categories evaluated throughout the year, the 2025 Productivity Champions list spans core technology areas such as IT security, ERP, marketing, human resources, data, and business intelligence.

High-productivity software solutions enable better decision-making, faster execution, and stronger organizational performance. In environments where time and resources are constrained, productivity-driving software plays a critical role in helping organizations operate efficiently and achieve sustainable success. Support for organizational productivity is also one of the most influential factors behind users' willingness to recommend their software to peers.

Info-Tech identified the top solutions by evaluating real end-user feedback and collecting up to 130 data points on software performance. These results are aggregated into the Net Promoter Score (NPS), a widely recognized metric that measures user sentiment and customer satisfaction based on the likelihood of users recommending a product or service. The firm's methodology emphasizes that the rankings are based exclusively on genuine user reviews without the influence of analysts or vendors.

2025's Top 10 Software Solutions Driving Productivity

The following ranked software solutions achieved the strongest Net Promoter Scores (NPS) for productivity over the past year, reflecting users' willingness to recommend these tools based on their ability to help teams work more efficiently and support organizational performance.

UiPath Business Automation Platform (+100 NPS) helps organizations turn AI into operational impact through automation, orchestration, and process optimization. Salesforce Agentforce Sales (+100 NPS) helps sales teams close more deals, accelerate productivity, and make more informed decisions. Miro (+100 NPS) offers an online collaborative whiteboard platform that supports brainstorming, planning, design, and real-time teamwork. Azure DevOps (+100 NPS) is a comprehensive suite of tools designed to support Agile Work Management (AWM) and DevOps practices that improve delivery efficiency. Calendly (+99 NPS) supports efficient meeting coordination by aligning availability across teams and calendars. Visual Studio IntelliCode (+99 NPS) delivers AI-powered code completion that improves accuracy and consistency while keeping code private and secure. Microsoft Project (+98 NPS) helps teams plan and manage projects with greater visibility and control. ChatGPT (+98 NPS) is an AI platform that supports conversation, insight generation, and task automation in a single interface. Rippling Spend (+98 NPS) is a spend management platform that provides visibility and automated policy controls across all types of spend. Semrush (+98 NPS) is an online visibility management platform that helps organizations strengthen their digital presence across search, content, social media, and market research.

"Productivity has become a defining factor in how organizations scale and adapt," says Emily Wright, Senior Research Analyst at Info-Tech Research Group. "Software solutions that help teams work more efficiently and make better use of their time enable organizations to move faster, respond to change with confidence, and sustain performance even under constraint."

User assessments of software categories on SoftwareReviews provide an accurate and detailed view of the constantly changing market. Info-Tech's reports are informed by data from users and IT professionals who have intimate experience with the software throughout the procurement, implementation, and maintenance processes.

To learn more about Info-Tech's Vendor Awards, including how Data Quadrant and Emotional Footprint recognition are determined using verified end-user feedback and the underlying evaluation criteria, visit Info-Tech's Vendor Awards page, powered by SoftwareReviews.

