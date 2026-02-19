Enterprise Architecture Software Leaders Ranked in 2026 Data Quadrant Report by Info-Tech Research Group

Enterprise IT environments are growing more complex as organizations modernize legacy systems and rationalize application portfolios. The 2026 Enterprise Architecture Data Quadrant Report from Info-Tech Research Group, a global research and advisory firm, identifies the leading enterprise architecture software providers based on verified end-user feedback. Drawing on data collected through the firm's SoftwareReviews platform, the report evaluates solutions that help enterprises align technology investments with business strategy and strengthen long-term planning discipline.

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Heightened investment scrutiny and expanding application ecosystems are increasing demand for stronger enterprise architecture (EA) capabilities. The 2026 Enterprise Architecture Data Quadrant Report, published by Info-Tech Research Group, recognizes the top four EA software providers based on verified reviews from SoftwareReviews, the firm's proprietary evaluation platform.

EA platforms enable organizations to map and manage relationships across applications, infrastructure, and business capabilities. These tools provide visibility into redundancy, support impact analysis, and guide modernization roadmaps. As IT portfolios scale, EA software plays a central role in improving governance, reducing duplication and supporting evidence-based investment decisions.

Info-Tech's Data Quadrant ranks software products using a standardized scoring methodology based entirely on end-user feedback. Solutions are evaluated across likelihood to recommend, feature satisfaction, net emotional footprint score, and vendor capabilities. These dimensions are aggregated into a Composite Score (CS), which reflects overall user satisfaction and determines placement within the Data Quadrant. The firm's methodology ensures rankings reflect authentic user experiences, free from analyst opinions or vendor influence.

2026 Enterprise Architecture Champions

Based on 560 verified end-user reviews from Info-Tech's SoftwareReviews platform, the 2026 Enterprise Architecture Data Quadrant Report identifies the leading enterprise architecture software providers that help organizations align technology with business strategy, optimize IT portfolios, and drive structured transformation initiatives.

OrbusInfinity, 8.6 CS, received strong user ratings for product strategy and rate of improvement.

Bizzdesign Hopex, 8.5 CS, earned high scores for ease of administration.

Ardoq, 8.4 CS, rated highly for feature quality.

Avolution Abacus, 8.2 CS, earned strong scores for vendor support.

"Enterprise architecture is key to managing complexity and driving smarter technology investment," says Abbas Jaffery, a principal advisory director at Info-Tech Research Group. "The 2026 EA Data Quadrant highlights platforms that deliver clear visibility across applications, data, and infrastructure, enabling more disciplined decision-making."

User assessments collected through SoftwareReviews provide a detailed, data-driven view of software performance across the buying and ownership lifecycle. Info-Tech's reports are grounded in feedback from verified end-users with direct experience evaluating, implementing, and managing the solutions.

Read the full report: 2026 Enterprise Architecture Data Quadrant Report.

For more information about Info-Tech's SoftwareReviews platform, the Data Quadrant, the Emotional Footprint, or to access resources to support the software selection process, visit softwarereviews.com.

