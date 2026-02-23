US State Governments Risk Core System Replacement Delays as Modernization Outpaces Resource Planning, Advises Info-Tech Research Group

Core system replacement initiatives in US state governments require earlier resource alignment, disciplined governance structures, and sustained executive oversight to avoid execution delays and cost overruns. New insights from Info-Tech Research Group show that when resource planning lags procurement, agencies increase exposure to delivery instability and budget volatility. The firm's newly published blueprint, Accelerate Strategic Resource Planning for Core System Replacement in US State Government, outlines a structured lifecycle framework that formalizes early-stage resource planning and strengthens long-term modernization stability across multiyear transformation efforts.

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Across US state governments, aging core systems are becoming increasingly difficult and costly to maintain as constituent expectations for secure, digital-first services continue to rise. Replacement initiatives are accelerating, but structured resource planning often fails to keep pace with procurement timelines. In its blueprint, Accelerate Strategic Resource Planning for Core System Replacement in US State Government, Info-Tech Research Group identifies this misalignment as a recurring execution risk. Modernization programs now span multiple legislative and funding cycles, yet resource planning frequently begins too late in the process. The global research and advisory firm recommends a shift-left approach to formalize resource planning before procurement begins.

The firm's newly published resource positions core system replacement in state governments as an enterprise transformation initiative rather than a discrete technology upgrade. Info-Tech's blueprint emphasizes alignment across people, processes, governance, and long-term resiliency planning as essential to modernization success. This integrated approach strengthens execution discipline, reduces volatility across fiscal cycles, and supports reliable, constituent-centered service delivery.

"Core system replacement is one of the most resource-intensive undertakings in state government," says Andy Best, research director for public sector at Info-Tech Research Group. "State CIOs need to align budget cycles, workforce capacity, and executive governance before procurement advances. Without that discipline, agencies increase the likelihood of delivery setbacks and operational disruption."

Info-Tech's Core Systems Replacement Lifecycle Framework for the US State Government

In its Accelerate Strategic Resource Planning for Core System Replacement in US State Government blueprint, Info-Tech introduces a four-stage lifecycle framework designed to embed resource discipline across the full modernization journey. The model helps state CIOs and public sector IT leaders align capacity, governance, and fiscal oversight across four distinct stages:

Shift Left

State CIOs and executive sponsors proactively identify and mitigate risks early in the project lifecycle. By formalizing resource modeling, governance alignment, and risk assessment before procurement begins, agencies can reduce downstream disruption and improve delivery predictability. Short-Term Prioritization

Program management offices and core system leads align active replacement initiatives with available staffing, budget allocations, and interagency collaboration needs to address immediate operational pressures. Mid-Term Stabilization and Readiness

Enterprise architects and IT strategy leaders strengthen coordination frameworks, refine planning standards, and embed risk mitigation practices to improve readiness for upcoming system replacements. Long-Term Sustainability

Executive leadership, oversight bodies, and agency heads address structural gaps and implement preventive governance measures to ensure modernization efforts remain resilient, fiscally sustainable, and aligned with evolving policy and constituent service demands.

By embedding structured resource planning into the earliest stages of core system replacement, state governments can reduce execution volatility and strengthen institutional resiliency. Info-Tech's blueprint provides the framework needed to translate modernization ambition into sustained, accountable service delivery.

