Enterprise Campus Switch Market Decelerated in 3Q 2019 with a Big Shift in Regional Performances, According to Dell'Oro Group

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent report by Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for information about the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT industries, the worldwide campus switch market grew a modest 1 percent year-over-year in 3Q 2019, showing significant deceleration from the prior four quarters. Performance varied widely across different regions. Most notably, North America and Europe declined, while revenue in China surged after remarkable softness in the prior two quarters.

"Due to macroeconomic uncertainties, and the lack of business confidence in North America and Europe, sales cycles are being elongated," said Sameh Boujelbene, Senior Director at Dell'Oro Group. "Business decisions are being pushed out and, in many cases, require more layers of approvals. In the meantime, despite macroeconomic headwinds in China, revenue in the region recovered. We believe, however, that some of this recovery is reflective of inventory build-up rather than real demand," added Boujelbene.

Following are additional highlights from the 3Q 2019 Ethernet Switch – Campus Quarterly Report:

Cisco experienced demand softness during the quarter, due to a slowdown in its Catalyst 9K ramp.

ramp. Arista started to report campus switch revenue in 3Q 2019.

NBase-T port shipments more than doubled year-over-year.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Ethernet Switch – Campus Quarterly Report offers a detailed view of Ethernet switches built and optimized for deployment outside the data center, for the purpose of connecting users and things to the Local Area Networks. The report contains in-depth market and vendor-level information on manufacturers' revenue, ports shipped and average selling prices for both Modular and Fixed, and Fixed Managed and Unmanaged Ethernet Switches (100, 1000 Mbps, 2.5, 5, 10, 25, 40, 50, 100, 200, and 400 Gbps), plus regional breakouts. To purchase these reports, please contact us by email at dgsales@delloro.com.

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, networks, and data center IT markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit www.delloro.com.

