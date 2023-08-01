Enterprise Class Wi-Fi 7 Revenues Will Exceed $5 B in 2027, According to Dell'Oro Group

Wireless LAN Market Will Hit a Record $10 B This Year

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. , Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, the Wireless LAN market is expected to grow another 11 percent this year as newfound supply floods into the market. Meanwhile, manufacturers based in China have leapfrogged to Wi-Fi 7, already testing the new APs with their key customers.

"Most manufacturers will be bringing enterprise-class Wi-Fi 7 products to the market in 2024, a year in which revenues are expected to contract, after the peaks of 2022 and 2023," said Siân Morgan, Wireless LAN Research Director at Dell'Oro Group. "Wi-Fi 7 revenues may have a slow start but will pick up when the market accelerates again, as digital transformation projects continue to drive IT investments.

"Once Wi-Fi 7 AP shipments become material, we're going to see a surge in LAN speeds. The uplink ports on the high-end Wi-Fi 7 products are 10 times the speed of those on most of the APs shipped today. This will mean switch upgrades and new cabling for many enterprises," continued Morgan.

Additional highlights from the Wireless LAN 5-Year July 2023 Forecast Report:

The liquidation of backlogs will mean record 2023 revenues for most manufacturers.

Wi-Fi 6E adoption picked up slightly in 1Q 2023, but will still remain a small portion of the APs shipped in 2023.

The vision of global spectrum harmonization is at risk leading into the World Radiocommunication Conference in November–which could increase market fragmentation and product costs.

Public Cloud Wireless LAN solutions continue to grow faster than the market, but recurring license costs are not keeping pace with the installed base of equipment.

About the Report

The Dell'Oro Group Wireless LAN 5-Year Forecast Report offers complete, in-depth coverage of the Enterprise Outdoor and Indoor markets, Wireless LAN Controllers with tables containing manufacturers' revenue, average selling prices, and unit shipments by the following wireless standards: 802.11be (Wi-Fi 7), 802.11ax (Wi-Fi 6 and 6E [6 GHz]), 802.11ac (Wi-Fi 5) Wave 1 vs. Wave 2, 802.11n, and historic IEEE 802.11 standards. The Enterprise market is forecast by Cloud vs. Premises Managed, as well as by macro region of the world. To purchase this report, please contact us by email at [email protected].

About Dell'Oro Group

Dell'Oro Group is a market research firm that specializes in strategic competitive analysis in the telecommunications, security, enterprise networks, and data center infrastructure markets. Our firm provides in-depth quantitative data and qualitative analysis to facilitate critical, fact-based business decisions. For more information, contact Dell'Oro Group at +1.650.622.9400 or visit https://www.delloro.com.

SOURCE Dell'Oro Group