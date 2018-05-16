Enterprise Collaboration Market - Global Forecast to 2023

The enterprise collaboration market is projected to grow from USD 34.57 Billion in 2018 to USD 59.86 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2018 to 2023.

Widespread usage of social networking websites and increasing usage of mobile devices for collaboration are factors driving the global enterprise collaboration.

The disaster recovery solutions component segment of the enterprise collaboration market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Enterprise collaboration solutions manage data and help make interactions among employees and applications. Service providers offer analytics-based communications and collaboration platforms. Enterprise solutions analyze emails, chats, and other work patterns, and help users prioritize their work. The analytics solution integrates collaboration capabilities such as messaging, file sharing, and connections to social networks.

Based on organization size, the small & medium enterprises segment of the enterprise collaboration market is projected to grow at a higher CAGR than large enterprises segment during the forecast period. Cost-effectiveness is important for SMEs, as they have a limited budget. Hence, the implementation of cloud-based enterprise collaboration solutions is expected to result in increased revenue, desired business outcome, and improved business efficiency for SMEs. Enterprise collaboration solutions help SMEs reduce travel cost and the need for face-to-face meetings. The large enterprises segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period.

Based on vertical, the IT & telecommunication segment is projected to lead the enterprise collaboration market during the forecast period. Significant adoption of video conferencing among end-customers of IT & telecommunication companies is expected to fuel the adoption of collaboration solutions in the coming years.

The Asia Pacific enterprise collaboration market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. The growth of the Asia Pacific market is primarily driven by the growing need for robust collaboration and enhanced decision-making in organizations.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Enterprise Collaboration Market

4.2 North America: Market By Component

4.3 Europe: Market By Deployment Type

4.4 Middle East & Africa: Market By Organization Size

4.5 Asia Pacific: Market By Vertical

4.6 Market By Vertical & Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Widespread Usage of Social Networking Websites

5.2.1.2 Increasing Usage of Mobile Devices for Collaboration

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Implementation

5.2.2.2 Difficulty in Countering E-Discovery and Legal Risks

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Artificial Intelligence

5.2.3.2 Emerging Potential Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Difficulties in Aligning Team Collaboration Software With Business Goals

5.2.4.2 Security Concerns

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Introduction

5.3.2 Evolution

5.3.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.3.4 Architecture

5.3.5 Ecosystem

5.3.6 Case Studies

5.3.6.1 Case Study 1: Rapid7 Centralized ITs Communications With the Help of Slack

5.3.6.2 Case Study 2: Commonwealth Bank Empowers Employees to Share Their Suggestions Using IBM Connections Cloud Solution



6 Enterprise Collaboration Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 File Sharing & Synchronization

6.2.2 Portals & Intranet Platform

6.2.3 Unified Messaging

6.2.4 Enterprise Video

6.2.5 Project Management & Analytics

6.2.6 Enterprise Social Network

6.3 Services

6.3.1 IT Consulting

6.3.2 Integration and Implementation

6.3.3 Training and Development



7 Market By Deployment Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Cloud

7.3 On-Premises



8 Market By Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Small & Medium Enterprises

8.3 Large Enterprises



9 Enterprise Collaboration Market, By Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 IT & Telecommunication

9.3 BFSI

9.4 Public Sector

9.5 Power & Utilities

9.6 Education

9.7 Healthcare

9.8 Retail & Consumer Goods

9.9 Travel & Hospitality

9.10 Transportation & Logistics

9.11 Others



10 Geographic Analysis



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Situation and Trends

11.3 Market Ranking of Key Players



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Adobe Systems

12.2 Atlassian

12.3 Cisco Systems

12.4 Facebook

12.5 Google

12.6 IBM

12.7 Igloo Software

12.8 Jive Software

12.9 Microsoft

12.10 Mitel Networks

12.11 Salesforce.Com

12.12 SAP

12.13 Slack Technologies

12.14 Tibco Software

12.15 VMware

12.16 Key Innovators

12.16.1 Bynder

12.16.2 Socialtext

12.16.3 Axero Solutions

12.16.4 Kaltura

12.16.5 Zoho Corporation

12.16.6 Highfive

12.16.7 Synacor

12.16.8 Sitrion

12.16.9 Highq Solutions

12.16.10 Jostle Corporation



