Enterprise Collaboration Market - Global Forecast to 2023

The "Enterprise Collaboration Market by Component (Solutions (Enterprise Video, Enterprise Social Network, Project Management & Analytics, Unified Messaging), Services), Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The enterprise collaboration market is projected to grow from USD 34.57 Billion in 2018 to USD 59.86 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2018 to 2023.
Widespread usage of social networking websites and increasing usage of mobile devices for collaboration are factors driving the global enterprise collaboration.
The disaster recovery solutions component segment of the enterprise collaboration market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Enterprise collaboration solutions manage data and help make interactions among employees and applications. Service providers offer analytics-based communications and collaboration platforms. Enterprise solutions analyze emails, chats, and other work patterns, and help users prioritize their work. The analytics solution integrates collaboration capabilities such as messaging, file sharing, and connections to social networks.
Based on organization size, the small & medium enterprises segment of the enterprise collaboration market is projected to grow at a higher CAGR than large enterprises segment during the forecast period. Cost-effectiveness is important for SMEs, as they have a limited budget. Hence, the implementation of cloud-based enterprise collaboration solutions is expected to result in increased revenue, desired business outcome, and improved business efficiency for SMEs. Enterprise collaboration solutions help SMEs reduce travel cost and the need for face-to-face meetings. The large enterprises segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period.
Based on vertical, the IT & telecommunication segment is projected to lead the enterprise collaboration market during the forecast period. Significant adoption of video conferencing among end-customers of IT & telecommunication companies is expected to fuel the adoption of collaboration solutions in the coming years.
The Asia Pacific enterprise collaboration market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. The growth of the Asia Pacific market is primarily driven by the growing need for robust collaboration and enhanced decision-making in organizations.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Enterprise Collaboration Market
4.2 North America: Market By Component
4.3 Europe: Market By Deployment Type
4.4 Middle East & Africa: Market By Organization Size
4.5 Asia Pacific: Market By Vertical
4.6 Market By Vertical & Region
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Widespread Usage of Social Networking Websites
5.2.1.2 Increasing Usage of Mobile Devices for Collaboration
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 High Cost of Implementation
5.2.2.2 Difficulty in Countering E-Discovery and Legal Risks
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Artificial Intelligence
5.2.3.2 Emerging Potential Markets
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Difficulties in Aligning Team Collaboration Software With Business Goals
5.2.4.2 Security Concerns
5.3 Industry Trends
5.3.1 Introduction
5.3.2 Evolution
5.3.3 Value Chain Analysis
5.3.4 Architecture
5.3.5 Ecosystem
5.3.6 Case Studies
5.3.6.1 Case Study 1: Rapid7 Centralized ITs Communications With the Help of Slack
5.3.6.2 Case Study 2: Commonwealth Bank Empowers Employees to Share Their Suggestions Using IBM Connections Cloud Solution
6 Enterprise Collaboration Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Solutions
6.2.1 File Sharing & Synchronization
6.2.2 Portals & Intranet Platform
6.2.3 Unified Messaging
6.2.4 Enterprise Video
6.2.5 Project Management & Analytics
6.2.6 Enterprise Social Network
6.3 Services
6.3.1 IT Consulting
6.3.2 Integration and Implementation
6.3.3 Training and Development
7 Market By Deployment Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Cloud
7.3 On-Premises
8 Market By Organization Size
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Small & Medium Enterprises
8.3 Large Enterprises
9 Enterprise Collaboration Market, By Vertical
9.1 Introduction
9.2 IT & Telecommunication
9.3 BFSI
9.4 Public Sector
9.5 Power & Utilities
9.6 Education
9.7 Healthcare
9.8 Retail & Consumer Goods
9.9 Travel & Hospitality
9.10 Transportation & Logistics
9.11 Others
10 Geographic Analysis
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Competitive Situation and Trends
11.3 Market Ranking of Key Players
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Adobe Systems
12.2 Atlassian
12.3 Cisco Systems
12.4 Facebook
12.5 Google
12.6 IBM
12.7 Igloo Software
12.8 Jive Software
12.9 Microsoft
12.10 Mitel Networks
12.11 Salesforce.Com
12.12 SAP
12.13 Slack Technologies
12.14 Tibco Software
12.15 VMware
12.16 Key Innovators
12.16.1 Bynder
12.16.2 Socialtext
12.16.3 Axero Solutions
12.16.4 Kaltura
12.16.5 Zoho Corporation
12.16.6 Highfive
12.16.7 Synacor
12.16.8 Sitrion
12.16.9 Highq Solutions
12.16.10 Jostle Corporation
