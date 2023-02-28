Enterprise data management market for the BFSI sector in the US to grow at a CAGR of 12% from 2022 to 2027, Driven by growing demand for data integration and visual analytics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The size of the enterprise data management market for the BFSI sector in the US is anticipated to grow by USD 4,277.78 million from 2022 to 2027. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period. Technavio's report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (on-premise and cloud) and end-user (commercial banks and savings institutions). For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - download a sample report.

Market segmentation

Based on deployment, the market is classified into on-premise and cloud.

Based on end-user, the market is classified into commercial banks and savings institutions.

The on-premise segment will account for a significant share of the market's growth during the forecast period. This model is more secure than cloud deployment. Large organizations, such as commercial banks, insurance companies, and non-banking financial companies, rely on the on-premises model. This is because these organizations deal with highly critical and confidential data. These factors will fuel the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

Company profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Actian Corp., Broadcom Inc., Cloudera Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., GoldenSource, Informatica Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Micro Focus International Plc, Mindtree Ltd., Oracle Corp., QlikTech international AB, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Talend Inc., Teradata Corp., Veritas Technologies LLC, Winshuttle LLC, and Zaloni Inc.

Key vendor offerings

Cloudera Inc. - The company offers enterprise data management solutions for the BFSI sector, such as the Cloudera Data Platform.

The company offers enterprise data management solutions for the BFSI sector, such as the Cloudera Data Platform. GoldenSource - The company offers enterprise data management solutions for the BFSI sector, such as Entity Master.

The company offers enterprise data management solutions for the BFSI sector, such as Entity Master. Informatica Inc. - The company offers enterprise data management solutions for the BFSI sector, such as Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud.

The company offers enterprise data management solutions for the BFSI sector, such as Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud. International Business Machines Corp. - The company offers enterprise data management solutions for the BFSI sector, such as Hybrid Cloud Integration.

The company offers enterprise data management solutions for the BFSI sector, such as Hybrid Cloud Integration. Micro Focus International Plc - The company offers enterprise data management for the BFSI sector, such as Voltage File Analysis Suite.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the growing demand for data integration and visual analytics, rising demand for digitalization, and process optimization and operational efficiency. Technological development is one of the key trends in the market. However, the high price of enterprise data management software and integration challenges related to unscalable applications are hindering the market growth.

Enterprise Data Management Market for BFSI Sector Market in US Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,277.78 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 11.4 Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Actian Corp., Broadcom Inc., Cloudera Inc., Commvault Systems Inc., GoldenSource, Informatica Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Micro Focus International Plc, Mindtree Ltd., Oracle Corp., QlikTech international AB, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, Talend Inc., Teradata Corp., Veritas Technologies LLC, Winshuttle LLC, and Zaloni Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Ownership



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 08: Parent market



Exhibit 09: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 10: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 11: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 12: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 13: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Chart on US: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on US: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Enterprise data management market for BFSI sector in US 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 16: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Enterprise data management market for BFSI sector in US 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Deployment Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 17: Historic Market Size – Deployment Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Ownership Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Ownership Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-User Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 20: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 21: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 22: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 23: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 24: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 25: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 26: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Deployment

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 27: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 28: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 29: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 30: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

6.3 On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 31: Chart on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 32: Data Table on On-premise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Chart on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 34: Data Table on On-premise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 35: Chart on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Data Table on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Chart on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 38: Data Table on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 39: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Ownership

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 40: Chart on Ownership - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Ownership - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Ownership

Exhibit 42: Chart on Comparison by Ownership



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Comparison by Ownership

7.3 Large enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 44: Chart on Large enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Large enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 46: Chart on Large enterprise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Large enterprise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Small and medium enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 48: Chart on Small and medium enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Small and medium enterprise - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 50: Chart on Small and medium enterprise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Small and medium enterprise - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Ownership

Exhibit 52: Market opportunity by Ownership ($ million)

8 Market Segmentation by End-user

8.1 Market segments

Exhibit 53: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

8.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 55: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

8.3 Commercial banks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 57: Chart on Commercial banks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Commercial banks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Chart on Commercial banks - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Commercial banks - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.4 Savings institutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 61: Chart on Savings institutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Savings institutions - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Chart on Savings institutions - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Savings institutions - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

8.5 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 65: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

9 Customer Landscape

9.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 67: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 68: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 69: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 70: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 71: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 72: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Broadcom Inc.

Exhibit 73: Broadcom Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 74: Broadcom Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 75: Broadcom Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 76: Broadcom Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: Broadcom Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Cloudera Inc.

Exhibit 78: Cloudera Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 79: Cloudera Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 80: Cloudera Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 81: Cloudera Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 GoldenSource

Exhibit 82: GoldenSource - Overview



Exhibit 83: GoldenSource - Product / Service



Exhibit 84: GoldenSource - Key offerings

12.6 Informatica Inc.

Exhibit 85: Informatica Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 86: Informatica Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 87: Informatica Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 88: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 89: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 90: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 91: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

12.8 Micro Focus International Plc

Exhibit 92: Micro Focus International Plc - Overview



Exhibit 93: Micro Focus International Plc - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Micro Focus International Plc - Key news



Exhibit 95: Micro Focus International Plc - Key offerings

12.9 Mindtree Ltd.

Exhibit 96: Mindtree Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Mindtree Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Mindtree Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: Mindtree Ltd. - Segment focus

12.10 Oracle Corp.

Exhibit 100: Oracle Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 101: Oracle Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 102: Oracle Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 103: Oracle Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 104: Oracle Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 QlikTech international AB

Exhibit 105: QlikTech international AB - Overview



Exhibit 106: QlikTech international AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 107: QlikTech international AB - Key offerings

12.12 Salesforce.com Inc.

Exhibit 108: Salesforce.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 109: Salesforce.com Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 110: Salesforce.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 111: Salesforce.com Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 SAP SE

Exhibit 112: SAP SE - Overview



Exhibit 113: SAP SE - Business segments



Exhibit 114: SAP SE - Key news



Exhibit 115: SAP SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: SAP SE - Segment focus

12.14 Talend Inc.

Exhibit 117: Talend Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Talend Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Talend Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 Teradata Corp.

Exhibit 120: Teradata Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Teradata Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Teradata Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Teradata Corp. - Segment focus

12.16 Winshuttle LLC

Exhibit 124: Winshuttle LLC - Overview



Exhibit 125: Winshuttle LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Winshuttle LLC - Key offerings

12.17 Zaloni Inc.

Exhibit 127: Zaloni Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Zaloni Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Zaloni Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 130: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 131: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 132: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 133: Research methodology



Exhibit 134: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 135: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 136: List of abbreviations

